Quontic Bank Streamlines the Customer Journey From Account Opening Through Digital Banking with Alkami

New case study reveals how Quontic Bank is leveraging Alkami's integrated capabilities to increase digital banking activation, accelerate customer engagement, and drive long-term relationship growth

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Quontic Bank (Quontic), a digital, customer-centric bank, is successfully leveraging Alkami's integrated capabilities connecting Alkami's Digital Banking Platform and MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, to deliver a seamless journey from account application through onboarding and ongoing digital banking.

A new case study reveals how Quontic is building on years of success with Alkami and MANTL by extending that value across the entire account holder lifecycle. Less than three months after implementing Alkami's integrated experience, Quontic increased account opening-to-digital banking registration from approximately 53% to the mid-70% range, helping significantly more new customers transition directly from application into active digital engagement. The bank also doubled the number of post-account opening services requested—including adding joint owners or beneficiaries, ordering checks and debit cards, and direct deposit switching—demonstrating that customers are engaging more deeply with their new accounts from day one.

"We were already using both Platforms, so connecting them into a single, integrated experience created the seamless digital journey we'd always envisioned for our customers. What excites us most is the ability to take an account holder from onboarding directly into online banking without missing a beat. Customers now move seamlessly from one experience to the next, with their data and relationship carrying forward every step of the way," said Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking at Quontic Bank. "That's a game changer—not just for the customer experience, but for our operations as well. Just as importantly, Alkami shares the same innovative mindset and ability to move quickly alongside us, giving us the confidence that we'll continue delivering a best-in-class digital experience that's truly differentiated in the market."

The integrated experience represents the next phase of Quontic's successful partnership with Alkami. Prior to the integration, the bank had already achieved measurable results across acquisition, operational efficiency, and customer experience, including:

A 4.8 App Store rating

More than $800 million in deposits raised

Approximately 94% of application decisions automated

A sub-three-minute account opening time

Approximately 1,000 new customer relationships created each month, with some high-growth months reaching 5,000

Quontic has played a vital role in shaping the depth of integration between MANTL and Alkami's Digital Banking Platform through its participation in a beta cohort focused on creating a more unified experience across onboarding, activation, digital banking, and relationship growth—all formative components of The Digital Sales & Service Platform.

"From the beginning, we built these integrated capabilities alongside our customers, taking their feedback and real-world experiences to create a single journey without friction from account opening through digital banking to fuel long-term relationship growth," said Stephen Bohanon, founder and chief strategy officer at Alkami. "By bringing together Alkami and MANTL on a unified Platform, we are helping financial institutions turn more new account holders into highly engaged digital users from their very first interaction. Quontic's early results reinforce what we've long believed, which is that stronger digital engagement is a leading indicator of stronger relationships and better financial outcomes."

To read how Quontic Bank uses Alkami's Platform to power a digital-only banking experience, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Quontic Bank

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's innovative banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach.

Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.