Alkami to Host Webinar on Advancing Anticipatory Banking Through Connected Digital Experiences

Industry leaders from Tri City National Bank, Raiz Federal Credit Union, and Educators Credit Union to share practical strategies for unifying systems and delivering proactive, insight-driven account holder experiences

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced it will host an upcoming webinar with Credit Union Times, "Anticipatory Banking Starts Here: A Practical Path Forward," on May 14, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET.

As financial institutions focus on strengthening relationships and driving growth, there is a drive from reactive service models to more anticipatory approaches. However, many institutions face challenges due to disconnected systems across digital banking, account opening, analytics, and marketing, which can limit visibility and create fragmented user experiences. This webinar will explore how banks and credit unions can overcome these challenges by connecting their digital ecosystems to deliver more seamless, proactive engagement.

"As part of our transformation journey, our team sought to eliminate friction across the experience. Previously, opening an account online could take days to open and fully fund," said Amy Krasikov, vice president of digital experience at Raiz Federal Credit Union. "Since our implementation of MANTL Account Opening & Onboarding, we've delivered a 4.5-minute account opening experience and can successfully grow those relationships in digital banking. Moving forward, we are thrilled to bring the Data & Marketing Solution into the mix so we can better leverage our members' data for personalization, relationship building, and cross-sell opportunities."

The session will feature insights from industry leaders:

Nick Bandoch, senior vice president, chief brand officer, Tri City National Bank

Amy Krasikov, vice president of digital experience, Raiz Federal Credit Union

Kimberly Schmidt, vice president of digital services, Educators Credit Union

George Dow, senior director, solution architecture, Alkami

Together, panelists will share real-world perspectives on how they are approaching digital transformation in a practical, phased way, without disrupting operations.

Attendees will learn:

How to shift organizational mindset to better serve account holders

Ways to reimagine the digital "front door" of their institution

What it takes to anticipate account holder needs earlier

How peers are taking a phased, practical approach to integration

Where to start to create immediate impact

The webinar is designed for credit union and banking leaders responsible for digital strategy, member experience, marketing, operations, and technology. The discussion aligns with Alkami's broader focus on helping financial institutions unify the account holder journey across account opening, digital banking, and data and marketing. Through its Digital Sales & Service Platform, Alkami brings these capabilities together to help institutions reduce fragmentation, improve visibility, and support more connected, data-informed engagement.

"Many financial institutions already have the foundational tools to acquire and serve account holders, but those systems were never designed to work together," said George Dow, senior director of solution architecture at Alkami. "When those systems are connected, institutions can anticipate needs, act on insights at the right time, and deliver seamless, more relevant experiences."

To register for the webinar, visit here.

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.