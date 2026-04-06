All-New 2026 Toyota RAV4 Takes Center Stage in "What's Your RAV4?" Campaign

"The all-new, 6th generation RAV4 is a vehicle designed for flexibility and fun - providing everyday versatility and enabling moments that bring people together," said Mike Tripp, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "The 'What's Your RAV4?' campaign celebrates everyday adventures and showcases how people can experience, connect, and enjoy the ride in their own unique way."

The fully integrated RAV4 campaign was developed using a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural audiences. Agency partners include Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications Group, Conill and Intertrend Communications.

The campaign showcases a unified style across the creative, which is highlighted below:

For Hispanics, fun isn't optional, it's essential. Because if they're not enjoying the ride, what's the point? That's the spirit behind the all-new 2026 RAV4, an SUV ready for every plan, every playlist, and every adventure. In "Serious Fun", the 30-second spot created by Conill, viewers see how the RAV4 transforms everyday situations with a playful twist. The spot is also available in a 15-second version, along with a 45-second version available for viewing on www.toyota.com/espanol. Other 15-second spots include "Labyrinth", "Newlyweds", and "Weekend", all directed by Ariel Danziger.

Toyota's all-new 2026 RAV4 delivers a fun and stylish line-up, with something for friends, families, and couples alike. From the thrill of getting behind the wheel to the dreamy appeal of the sporty GR SPORT trim, the new RAV4 is built to match every kind of lifestyle. To bring that spirit to life, Intertrend Communications created two 30-second spots, "Grandma" and "Just Once," and two 15-second spots, "Late Night" and "Vanished," directed by TWIN (duo Josh and Jonathan Baker).

Burrell Communications' new "Chase Fun" RAV4 campaign follows a curious crew as they encounter industry plants, time portals, crop circles, and UFO sightings—with the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 acting as the modern-day Mystery Machine. Built to empower a "Let's Find Out" mindset, the vehicle enables drivers to chase fun almost anywhere. Burrell created one 30–second spot titled "Industry Plant," along with two 15–second spots, "Crop Circles" and "Portal", and three 10–second spots "Troll Bridge," "In the Trees," and "Sighting," all directed by Rick Famuyiwa.

Toyota's new 'What's Your RAV4' Campaign highlights the many ways drivers use their all-new 2026 RAV4 - from adventures to family road trips, or weekend escapes, it's the vehicle built to take them there. Saatchi & Saatchi created one 30-second spot titled "Buddies" along with six 15-second spots titled "Roam Anywhere Vehicle," "Rugged Attitude Vehicle," "Reverse Aging Vehicle," "Rad Auntie Vehicle," and "Runway Approved Vehicle," all directed by Traktor .

Media Placements

The RAV4 campaign is a fully integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, streaming audio, programmatic, paid social, and experiential. Digital content/video partnership highlights include AdMazing, AMG, AutoProyecto, Betches, BET Awards, Bounce, Business Insider, Buzzfeed/PeroLike, Cadent, CLEO TV, Cricbuzz, Disney+, Discovery in Espanol, DIVE Studios, espnW, Fantuan, FIFA, Fuse, HYPEBEAST, Hulu, In Depth Graham Bensinger, iTalkBB, iQiyi, KBS, LG TV, LSTV, MAX, NASCAR, NBA Playoffs, NBCUniversal, NGL Collective, Netflix, OnDemandChina, OnDemandKorea, One, OnDemandViet, Peacock, PlutoTV, PopShift, Premier League, Revolt, Roku, RollingStone, Silverpush, Stagecoach, Telemundo, Tibu NuTime Media, TTV, Vevo, VHR, We, Will Packer Media, Willow TV, YouTube, and more. Audio includes Amazon Music Live and Twitch. Paid Social runs across Meta, Pinterest, Reddit and TikTok.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4

The all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 marks the 6th generation of Toyota's celebrated Small SUV, built to deliver capability, versatility and serious fun for every lifestyle. With bold new exterior styling, enhanced hybrid or plug-in hybrid performance, advanced technology and a lineup designed for adventure, the RAV4 continues to redefine what a Small SUV can be.

The all-new RAV4 lineup offers a range of grades designed to fit diverse lifestyles and interests. The 2026 RAV4 Powertrain has a starting MSRP of $31,900* for the RAV4 LE grade, $34,700* for the RAV4 SE grade, $36,100* for the RAV4 XLE Premium grade, $39,900* for the RAV4 Woodland grade, $41,300* for the RAV4 XSE grade, and $43,300* for the RAV4 Limited grade. The 2026 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain has a starting MSRP of $41,500* for the RAV4 SE grade, $45,300* for the RAV4 Woodland grade, $47,200* for the RAV4 XSE grade, and $48,500* for the GR SPORT grade.

As a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), RAV4 is part of Toyota's diverse approach to reduce carbon emissions and drive towards a "Beyond Zero" future. Beyond Zero is Toyota's vision to reach carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

Key features include:

Standard 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Hybrid Electric powertrain (HEV) or Plug-in Electric Vehicle (PHEV) with 226 net combined system horsepower (FWD) or 236 net combined system horsepower (AWD) (depending on grade)

10.5-inch (standard) or 12.9-inch (available) Toyota Audio Multimedia system with Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility

Standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with customizable settings (all grades)

Standard Toyota Safety Sense™ 4.0 suite of driver-assist technologies

Standard Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Available Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging

Available multi-stage heated and ventilated front seats (depending on grade)

Available 9-speaker JBL® Premium Audio including amplifier and subwoofer

Standard LED headlights with Automatic High Beams (AHB)

*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,095. All prices are subject to change.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Beatrice Kalish

Saatchi for Toyota

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota