TOYOTA CELEBRATES LATINO FANS' UNWAVERING PASSION WITH SOCCER CAMPAIGN ROOTED IN ENDURANCE

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/conill_toyota/9398351-en-toyota-celebrates-latino-fans-passion-soccer-campaign-rooted-endurance

The dynamic campaign comes to life through linear, digital, and social creative that focuses on fans' unwavering spirit and the exceptional durability of Toyota trucks as they push through and endure because for Latinos giving up is never an option.

"For Latino soccer fans, endurance is measured not just by strength alone, but also by belief," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. "For more than a decade, Toyota has been part of soccer culture, building authentic connections with fans whose passion runs deep across generations. That same spirit is reflected in our trucks, built to go the distance and never quit."

The centerpiece of the creative is "Tear Storm," a cinematic :30-second spot that follows a group of friends driving through a downpour in their Toyota truck while singing a new arrangement of Cielito Lindo with custom lyrics. The storm serves as a metaphor for the 'llorones' – the sideline soccer complainers – because tears are inevitable, though the reasons vary. Rain or shine, fans will go the distance, in their Toyota trucks, because quitting is not an option. The campaign extends to social featuring actor and singer Anthony Ramos, playing a weatherman forecasting an oncoming "tear storm," in addition to participating in a series of high-energy soccer chants.

The campaign will come to life for soccer enthusiasts of all ages at the Toyota Fútbol Club (Toyota FC), an experiential space designed to transform the campaign into a vibrant celebration of futbolismo. Toyota is hosting two events:

Houston, Texas - June 27 and 28 at Toros HTX

Miami, Florida – July 11 and 12 at Stadio Soccer

The TFC will feature music, art, a streetwear boutique, 3v3 tournaments, and Toyota trucks, creating a space where fans with aguante can weather the storm together.

Toyota's connection to soccer is more than a moment. For more than a decade, Toyota has invested in the sport and its culture, supporting fútbol as a way of life and a powerful connector across generations. Toyota's sustained presence in the sport reinforces its authentic bond with fans, not as spectators, but as a brand that has shown up consistently in support of the culture and the game.

To learn more about the campaign and Toyota FC event information, follow @ToyotaLatino and visit www.toyota.com/espanol/trucks/aguante. #vayamosjuntos

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Delia López

Conill for Toyota

424-239-4078

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota