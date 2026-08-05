All Nippon Airways Builds Cloud Network Hub with Equinix

Japan's airline cuts network provisioning time from months to weeks and prepares for a tenfold increase in global data volumes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. (ANA) has transformed its digital infrastructure with Equinix Fabric® to support the next generation of passenger services, including reservations, boarding, customer communications and operational systems. Facing a projected 10x increase in global data volumes, Japan's leading airline established a centralized cloud network hub that reduced network provisioning time by approximately 80%, making resources available for application development and testing. This agile foundation allows ANA to accelerate application testing, increase business agility and target a 30% reduction in its five-year total cost of ownership.

ANA's Aircraft image Image/Diagram: ANA’s cloud network hub architecture

As organizations modernize digital infrastructure for hybrid multicloud environments and growing data volumes, many are adopting more agile and scalable connectivity models. ANA's deployment of Equinix Fabric reflects this broader shift, transforming its network into a future-ready digital foundation that enhances passenger services, increases business agility, and supports long-term growth. Through Equinix Fabric, ANA has accelerated connectivity deployment, improved cost efficiency and strengthened its ability to support the next generation of data-driven passenger experiences. Equinix helps ANA ensure security and compliance through private connectivity, consistent centralized policy enforcement and alignment with modern security frameworks.

Jun Nakazato, Manager, IT Infrastructure Team, Digital Governance Department, Digital Transformation Division, All Nippon Airways, said, "Our rapid business expansion demanded a network with unprecedented flexibility. Rather than continuing to expand our existing network environment, we recognized that implementing network-as-a-service was the most effective path forward. Equinix Fabric delivers the dynamic foundation we need to scale seamlessly. Equinix serves not merely as a vendor, but as a critical strategic partner in modernizing our global systems and enabling our future growth."

Operating approximately 280 aircraft across more than 200 domestic and international routes, ANA's operations are built on a highly resilient digital infrastructure that serves as the foundation for mission-critical passenger services, including reservations, boarding, customer communications and operational systems. As ANA expanded its business and accelerated adoption of hybrid and multicloud environments, the organization faced growing pressure to integrate increasingly sophisticated systems while maintaining the speed, flexibility and reliability expected of a world-class airline. Traditional network architectures that relied on dedicated circuits for individual systems became increasingly complex and costly to scale as connectivity requirements continued to evolve.

To address these challenges, ANA redesigned its network architecture around a centralized cloud network hub powered by Equinix Fabric. The software-defined interconnection platform enables secure, on-demand connectivity to leading cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, without the need to deploy additional physical circuits.

By centralizing connectivity through Equinix Fabric, ANA has transformed its network from a traditionally provisioned infrastructure into a more agile, software-defined platform. The cloud network hub provides secure, on-demand access to leading cloud environments while enabling ANA to scale connectivity more efficiently as business needs evolve. Faster infrastructure provisioning and seamless connectivity across cloud environments can enable more integrated customer services, real-time operational coordination, and earlier adoption of new applications and services. This flexible architecture supports ANA's broader passenger service modernization strategy and provides a resilient foundation for advanced analytics, automation, emerging AI workloads and future digital innovation.

Kuniko Ogawa, Managing Director, Japan, Equinix, said, "ANA's deployment of Equinix Fabric demonstrates what's possible when enterprises evolve how they consume infrastructure, not by ripping and replacing, but by adding intelligence and flexibility on top of a resilient physical infrastructure. We're proud to support ANA as it builds a digital foundation capable of handling tomorrow's data demands while delivering better experiences for passengers today."

About All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become Japan's largest airline and a global leader in premium service.

ANA operates an extensive international and domestic network, connecting destinations across Asia, North America, Europe and beyond. With a focus on quality and omotenashi, ANA delivers a consistently high standard of service across every stage of the journey.

ANA is the only Japanese airline to have earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, underscoring its consistent excellence. The airline is also a four-time recipient of the Air Transport World's (ATW) Airline of the Year award. In 2025, ANA was honored with FlightGlobal's Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific Award, reflecting its continued focus on innovation and strategic growth.

As part of ANA HOLDINGS Inc., ANA continues to invest in the onboard experience, its fleet and digital services to enhance the travel experience for passengers worldwide.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

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