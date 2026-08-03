MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 10. Guy Danskine, Managing Director, Western United States, and Ryan Burke, Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at 9:00 a.m. MT.





on Monday, August 10. Guy Danskine, Managing Director, Western United States, and Ryan Burke, Vice President, Investor Relations, will present at 9:00 a.m. MT. TD Cowen 12th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 11. Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, will present at 12:25 p.m. MT.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.