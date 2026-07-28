All Star Healthcare Solutions Acquires Cross Country Healthcare's Locums Division

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions ("All Star"), a national leader in locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions, announced its acquisition of the locums division of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. ("Cross Country Healthcare") a leading, technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions company. The business will operate in the short term as "Cross Country Locums — an All Star Healthcare Solutions company." The transaction was completed in conjunction with the closing of Knox Lane's acquisition of Cross Country Healthcare. All Star is a portfolio company of Knox Lane.

Together, All Star and Cross Country Locums strengthen the breadth and depth of solutions available to an expanding community of clients and healthcare professionals. The combination extends All Star's specialty capabilities into more markets nationwide, broadens access to career opportunities for healthcare professionals, and enhances the support available to the organizations they serve. By bringing together complementary teams, resources, technology, and service models, the combined company will be better positioned to simplify healthcare staffing and deliver a more seamless experience for providers and clients alike.

"Cross Country Healthcare's locums business brings an established client base, an experienced team, and a strong record of service," said Ken Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "This acquisition strengthens our offerings and unlocks growth opportunities as we execute on our mission of matching doctors and advanced practitioners. We are committed to a smooth transition, maintaining continuity for every client and physician, and upholding our established standard of service quality. We welcome our new Cross Country Locums teammates to All Star!"

"Positioning the locums division within All Star Healthcare Solutions creates a more robust platform with enhanced capabilities that is built for long-term growth," said John Bailey, Managing Partner at Knox Lane, and Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane. "Both companies have demonstrated excellence in serving the locums market with complementary strengths, and we look forward to supporting the combined organization as it grows."

"The locums division has served clients and physicians with excellence for many years, and All Star Healthcare Solutions is the right home to build on its foundation and support its next phase of growth," said Joel Tremblay, Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. "This transaction allows Cross Country Healthcare to concentrate on its nursing, allied health, and nonclinical service lines, and its workforce technology capabilities as a privately held company while still providing locums services through its strong partnership with All Star."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star is a provider of specialty-focused locum tenens and permanent placement opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners in the U.S. and is one of the fastest-growing and largest locum tenens staffing firms in the country. Headquartered in Florida, All Star provides its services across all 50 states to hundreds of unique hospital systems and individual healthcare facilities, serving a diverse customer base consisting of some of the top medical institutions in the country. All Star is widely recognized for its differentiated "red carpet" service, driven by strategically crafted individual sales teams around key specialties, and its exceptional support for providers and clients. For more information, please visit www.allstarhealthcaresolutions.com.

About Knox Lane

Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm based in San Francisco, comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and provides support across human capital, brand management, AI and digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, visit www.knoxlane.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

All Star Healthcare Solutions

Stephen Pedersen

[email protected]

Knox Lane

Erik Carlson / Woomi Yun

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Cross Country

Karen Varga-Sinka

[email protected]

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions