All Star Healthcare Solutions Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters at Boca Raton Innovation Campus

Located at BRiC, a 1.7-million-square-foot innovation hub once home to IBM's Research and Development team and the birthplace of the personal computer, All Star's new headquarters places the company among a community of organizations shaping what's next. All Star's presence adds to a roster of organizations choosing Boca Raton as a place to grow, invest, and lead.

"This move is about much more than space; it's about possibility," said Ken Bernstein, CEO of All Star Healthcare Solutions. "Our new headquarters gives us the environment to innovate faster and stay deeply connected to the providers and hospitals we serve across the country. As we grow, we're doing it intentionally: investing in our people and the future we're building together."

The new headquarters blends state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful, human-centered design. The space supports All Star's hybrid workforce while enhancing connectivity with the tens of thousands of healthcare providers and thousands of hospitals the company partners with nationwide.

"For us, this headquarters is a statement of intent," Bernstein added. "We're growing, we're investing, and we're building something enduring for our people, our partners, and the healthcare systems we support."

The grand opening celebration was held in partnership with BRiC and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, bringing together community leaders, partners, and employees to mark the occasion.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions is a national, full-service locum tenens and healthcare staffing firm connecting hospitals and healthcare facilities with highly qualified physicians and advanced practitioners. Known for its people-first culture and high-touch service model, All Star partners with thousands of providers and healthcare organizations nationwide to deliver exceptional care where it's needed most. For more information, please visit www.AllStarHealthcareSolutions.com.

