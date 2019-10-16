All-Time Finest, Historic Silver Dollars Collection Offered

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's finest collection of superb-quality, late 19th and early 20th century United States silver dollars, carefully assembled over a 14-year period by an Illinois manufacturing company owner, is being privately offered for sale intact. The new owner also gets "naming and pedigree rights."

This is the finest known 1892 U.S. silver dollar struck at the Carson City Mint with silver mined from Nevada’s famous Comstock Lode. It is one of the 117 historic coins in the all-time finest set of historic Morgan silver dollars now being offered intact for $9.7 million. (Photo courtesy of Professional Coin Grading Service.)

"The 117-coin set of historic silver dollars – some made with ore mined from Nevada's famous Comstock Lode -- is 100 percent complete. It's ranked as the all-time finest in five major categories by the highly respected Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com), PCGS, an independent rare coin authentication and certification company," said Barry Stuppler of Mint State Gold by Stuppler and Company (www.MintStateGold.com) in Woodland Hills, California who assisted the anonymous Illinois-based collector to assemble "The Illinois Set."

All the coins are in brilliant, gem mint condition, and 51 of them are the finest known or tied for the finest known of their kind, according to PCGS.

"These important silver dollars are known as 'Morgans,' named after their designer, George T. Morgan. Morgan dollars were struck for circulation between 1878 and 1921, and are the most popular of all U.S. rare coins. In my fifty years in the rare coin business, I've never before seen offered an all-time finest known, complete collection of true rarities such as this," explained Stuppler.

"Many well-known business leaders' silver dollar collections have ranked at or near the all-time finest list until now. Whoever acquires this set can have his or her name as the pedigree. Some of the other prestigious owners of Morgan dollars include energy company co-founder and Texas Rangers baseball team co-chairman Bob R. Simpson; Wasatch Group real estate company CEO and Real Salt Lake soccer club chairman Del Loy Hansen of Salt Lake City; and the late Baltimore banker and financier Louis E. Eliasberg Sr.," Stuppler stated.

"The price for the entire, extraordinary collection is $9.7 million. The current owner knows he could get more money if the coins were offered individually in a major auction, but after he enjoyably reached his goal of building the set over the past 14 years he wants to keep this historic collection intact. The eventual new owner will acquire the all-time finest Morgan silver dollar set ever," said Stuppler.

The collection can be viewed online at https://www.pcgs.com/setregistry/dollars/morgan-dollars-major-sets/morgan-dollars-major-varieties-circulation-strikes-1878-1921/221.

For additional information, contact Barry Stuppler at Mint State Gold by Stuppler by phone 818-592-2800 or email at support@mintstategold.com.

