Allegheny Health Network and The START Center for Cancer Research Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Patient Access to Early-Phase Cancer Trials

Western Pennsylvania represents a significant and growing need for expanded access to early-phase oncology clinical trials. With approximately 89,000 new cancer cases diagnosed annually across the state, patients have historically had limited local access to early-phase, community-based oncology trials, often requiring travel outside their community to participate.

The collaboration brings together START's expertise in conducting early-phase, community-based oncology trials with AHN's network of nationally recognized cancer specialists, embedding a START site directly within the AHN Cancer Center at Allegheny General Hospital. By integrating clinical research into the care setting, patients will have access to clinical trials as part of their existing care journey, thereby bringing research closer to clinical practice and reducing barriers to participation.

"The future of oncology research depends on bringing clinical trials closer to where patients already receive care," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "AHN combines the scale and infrastructure of a leading health system with a strong culture of innovation, making them an ideal collaborator for expanding early-phase research access across western Pennsylvania. We're excited to work with AHN to help bring cutting-edge oncology research closer to patients while advancing our mission of Hope Through Access."

"At AHN, we are committed to ensuring our patients have access to the most innovative cancer treatments available today and those still on the horizon," said David Bartlett, MD, chair of the AHN Cancer Center and president of the AHN Research Institute. "Through this endeavor, we're incorporating groundbreaking clinical research into the care we provide every day so patients can benefit from the latest advancements close to home. This collaboration further strengthens AHN's role as a regional leader in delivering advanced, research-driven cancer care to communities across western Pennsylvania."

AHN serves patients from across a five-state region that includes western Pennsylvania and the adjacent regions of Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and New York. The AHN Cancer Center employs more than 200 physicians and 500 oncology professionals who provide a complete spectrum of oncology care at 24 affiliated oncology clinics, with Allegheny General Hospital serving as the flagship hub for advanced oncology care and research in the region. AHN Cancer Center serves over 20,000 new patients each year and is home to one of the region's most advanced cancer diagnostics, genomic profiling, and clinical research programs.

START operates the largest global network of early-phase clinical trial sites, with more than 40 world-class Principal Investigators across 16 locations in the United States and Europe. With nearly 1,000 active studies, START provides access to one of the most extensive portfolios of industry-sponsored early-phase cancer trials worldwide. The new AHN site will be fully integrated into the START network, with access to its global trial portfolio from day one.

About START

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than 1,000 early-phase clinical trials, including for 50 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase principal investigators across its 15 clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 16 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 27,000 people, has 3,000 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contacts

START:

Lauren Panco / VP, Marketing

[email protected] / 609-216-4920

Allegheny Health Network:

Emily Beatty / Strategic Communications Advisor

[email protected] / 513-678-9620

SOURCE The START Center for Cancer Research