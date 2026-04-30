START Research Expands Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Neel Belani as Clinical Investigator at START New Jersey

Strengthening clinical research capabilities in one of the nation's most densely populated and high-opportunity oncology markets

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), the world's largest community-based network of clinical trial sites specializing in early-phase oncology trials, today announced the appointment of Neel Belani, MD, MBA, as Clinical Investigator at START New Jersey. In this role, Dr. Belani will conduct leading clinical trials and further expand access to early-phase oncology studies for patients across the region, returning to his home state of New Jersey where he began his medical training.

Dr. Neel Belani

Dr. Belani joins START through its collaboration with Astera Cancer Care, a leading oncology practice and partner within the OneOncology network. START New Jersey is strategically positioned to serve a large and diverse patient population, with an estimated 10 million addressable population, approximately 150,000 new cancer cases annually, and more than 12,000 new patients within the partner practice each year, providing a strong foundation for early-phase clinical trial access and enrollment.

"Dr. Belani represents the next generation of clinical research leadership—bringing both deep scientific expertise and a strong commitment to patient-centered care," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chief Executive Officer of START. "His experience in early-phase trials, combined with his track record of high-quality trial execution and patient care, strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality studies and accelerate access to innovative therapies for patients."

Dr. Belani is a board-certified medical oncologist with a strong focus on thoracic oncology and early-phase clinical research. Prior to joining START, he was an attending oncologist and clinical investigator, serving as a Principal Investigator on multiple clinical trials and a Sub-Investigator on more than 200 Phase 1 studies.

He completed his hematology and oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Temple University, and his internal medicine residency at Brown University. Dr. Belani earned his MD from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and holds an MBA from Rutgers Business School, bringing a unique perspective that bridges clinical care, research, and healthcare systems.

"I'm excited to join START and be part of a network that is redefining how early-phase oncology research is delivered," said Dr. Belani. "Expanding access to clinical trials in the community setting is critical to ensuring more patients have the opportunity to benefit from innovative therapies, and I look forward to working alongside this team to advance that mission."

START New Jersey operates in collaboration with Astera Cancer Care and is supported by a dedicated oncology research team and infrastructure, enabling efficient study start-up and high-quality trial execution. Dr. Belani will work closely with Director of Clinical Research at START New Jersey, Dr. Bruno S. Fang, as well as a multidisciplinary clinical and research team, to expand the site's capabilities and accelerate enrollment in early-phase studies.

"Dr. Belani's experience in early-phase clinical trials and his commitment to advancing translational research make him an outstanding addition to our team," said Chris Takimoto, MD, PhD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of START. "As the complexity of oncology drug development continues to evolve, strong clinical leadership at the site level is essential to ensure we are bringing the right therapies to patients efficiently and safely."

With this appointment, START continues to strengthen its global network of community-based research sites, focused on accelerating drug development and expanding access to clinical trials for patients worldwide.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than 1,000 early-phase clinical trials, including for more than 50 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase principal investigators across its global network of clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating the development of new cancer therapies, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

START Media Contact:

Lauren Panco

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

609-216-4920

SOURCE The START Center for Cancer Research