Allegiant Adds Free Drinks, Introduces New Class of Premium Seating

Starting Aug. 1, passengers will enjoy free inflight beverage service, while select aircraft in 2027 will feature a new premium seating option: Allegiant First

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced it is introducing several new features that will enhance the customer experience, including complimentary inflight beverage service and a new tier of premium seating.

Beginning August 1, 2026, Allegiant customers will receive complimentary beverage service aboard all Allegiant flights, and starting in spring 2027, Allegiant First will offer an upgraded seating experience designed to give travelers more choice, greater comfort and added flexibility across the Allegiant network.

Through the new in-flight service, passengers can enjoy free beverage options, including soft drinks such as sodas, juice, and water.

Allways Rewards Visa® cardholders will have additional complimentary beverage options including elevated beverages such as coffees, protein shakes, sports drinks or alcohol and a mixer.*

In addition to the complimentary beverages, Allegiant announced that Allegiant First will debut and be phased in on select aircraft in 2027. The new product represents the latest step in the company's long-term strategy to modernize customer experience while expanding ancillary and premium travel offerings for leisure-focused travelers.

The new seating class will consist of eight seats, configured two-by-two in the front of the aircraft, offering a more spacious and refined onboard environment. The seats will have a five-inch recline, calf rests and adjustable headrest in addition to more legroom and a 37-inch pitch, enhanced amenities and upgraded service elements tailored to customers seeking a more premium travel option.

Allegiant First also provides passengers with priority access to check in and board flights. The fare will include one personal item, one carry-on bag and one checked bag (up to 70 pounds).

Initial flights are expected to launch in spring 2027, with seats anticipated to go on sale mid-August. The new product will complement – not replace – Allegiant Extra™, further broadening the premium options available to customers across the airline's evolving portfolio.

As Allegiant and Sun Country continue integration, the premium seating initiative and new complimentary offerings are expected to play an important role in the combined airline's broader commercial strategy, creating greater consistency in onboard offerings while allowing the company to better serve a wider range of leisure travelers – from budget-conscious customers to those seeking a more elevated vacation experience.

"This is about giving customers more ways to travel with us," said Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells. "As we bring together two highly complementary leisure airlines, we see significant opportunity to expand complimentary and premium offerings in a way that strengthens the customer experience and supports the long-term growth of the combined company. Travelers are increasingly looking for more comfort, more personalization and more flexibility, and these new offerings are a meaningful step forward in delivering that."

More information, including aircraft deployment plans, routes and onboard features, will be shared later in 2026. To learn more, click here.

*Allways Rewards Visa® Card Holders are entitled to one (1) beverage per flight. The free beverage can be a canned drink, coffee, juice, or alcohol and mixer up to $16 value. For alcoholic beverages, the card holder must be 21 years of age or older, with valid I.D.

About Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations. Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations. Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

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SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company