Expedia Group becomes Allegiant's first-ever authorized OTA partner

Expedia Group has entered a strategic partnership with Allegiant Travel Company.

The 12-month exclusive agreement covers Allegiant's full network of 566 routes across 124 U.S. cities.

This partnership means Expedia Group now offers 100% coverage of U.S. commercial passenger carriers.

SEATTLE and LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group and Allegiant Travel Company today announced a strategic partnership as the airline looks to tap Expedia Group's booking expertise and extensive network of U.S. travelers.

This partnership marks a major milestone for Expedia Group and the airline, making it the first authorized online travel agency (OTA) to distribute Allegiant flights. The 12-month exclusive agreement will bring Allegiant's nonstop network of 566 routes across 124 U.S. cities to all of Expedia Group's U.S. brands.

Expedia Group Allegiant

Allegiant's network is well suited to leisure travelers, connecting underserved communities to popular vacation destinations across the U.S. By bringing this inventory to Expedia Group, the partnership makes those routes more discoverable to a broader base of travelers while giving Allegiant access to Expedia Group's demand, technology and marketplace capabilities.

For travelers, the addition of Allegiant's domestic flights to Expedia Group adds more domestic leisure options in one familiar place to compare and book trips. With Allegiant now available, Expedia Group offers 100% coverage of U.S. commercial passenger airlines, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive travel marketplaces in the country.

The agreement also underscores Expedia Group's continued focus on expanding travel choice across its brands, meeting demand for simpler, more flexible trip planning, and serving a wider range of travel needs across the U.S.

"Partnering with Allegiant is a significant milestone for Expedia Group as we continue to build the most complete and trusted travel marketplace," said Golan Shakéd, Vice President, Hotel Management Partnerships and Air, Expedia Group. "With Allegiant now available across our brands, travelers can shop every U.S. carrier in one place, making it easier to compare options and book with confidence."

"Allegiant has always focused on connecting travelers to popular destinations by providing affordable, nonstop flights. This agreement allows us to reach new audiences through Expedia Group's global platform while maintaining our commitment to value and simplicity," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "As our first authorized OTA partnership, this is a meaningful step in our distribution evolution."

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.

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About Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations. Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations. Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

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SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company