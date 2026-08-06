Allegiant Airline Credit Card and Frequent Flyer Program Extend Years-Long Winning Streak in USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards

Allegiant's Allways Rewards Visa® Tops the List for Eighth Consecutive Year, Allways Rewards Program for the Fourth Time

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has once again secured the top spot in USA TODAY's 10Best 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, earning No. 1 for Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program. This marks the third consecutive year the airline has won in both categories, and with that, the Allways Rewards Visa® card extends its streak for the eighth year in a row as best airline credit card.

The Allways Rewards Visa® card offers generous travel rewards, including complimentary priority check-in and boarding, a free premium beverage every time you fly, no blackout dates, and exclusive access to memorable experiences. Earning top honors for several years in a row, the card remains a fan-favorite among travel enthusiasts.

The Allways Rewards ® frequent flyer program is free to join and continues to stand out for providing members with a simple, flexible way to earn rewards. As the first airline loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers, the program features an especially flexible and hassle-free redemption program, where members can redeem any number of points whenever they choose.

"We're honored to be recognized again by USA TODAY readers for our credit card and frequent flyer programs as it reflects our commitment to providing meaningful value for our passengers," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "We know loyalty is earned and we are proud to provide rewards that help our customers get more from every trip and every dollar spent."

"The year-over-year recognition speaks to Allegiant's ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction, value, and innovative travel rewards," added Wells. "As the program celebrates its 10th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to enhance it for customers, creating even more meaningful benefits in the years ahead."

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards celebrate excellence across travel, food, entertainment, and more. Nominees are selected by a panel of experts and editors, and winners are determined by public vote.

For more information about the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit 10best.usatoday.com/awards.

About Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations. Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations. Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company