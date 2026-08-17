Allegiant Announces Nine New Nonstop Routes, Expanding Spring Travel Options

For a limited time, travelers can receive one-way fares as low as $49*

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today added nine new nonstop routes, expanding its network with additional affordable travel options to popular leisure destinations across Florida. Seven of those routes are hyper-seasonal, tailored to meet peak spring travel demand during key local travel periods, including spring breaks and other vacation windows when customers are looking for convenient ways to get away.

"We're excited to announce these new routes into our growing network and will continue to look for opportunities to connect travelers with the destinations they want to visit most," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "These new routes reflect the flexibility of our unique business model, allowing us to respond to demand and provide more options during peak leisure periods."

Known for connecting small to mid-size cities to popular leisure destinations, Allegiant continues to expand its network to provide more options for flyers. With the all-new hyper-seasonal availability, travelers can enjoy convenient, nonstop service at an affordable price.

Additionally, Allegiant is adding a new year-round route and a seasonal route to connect customers to the Orlando area, a popular destination no matter the season.

Founded with the mission to make air travel more accessible and convenient, Allegiant's unique business strategy continues to reshape the U.S. leisure travel industry. Allegiant's network of all-nonstop flights, serving communities often overlooked by other carriers, has been a key differentiator for the airline.

The year-round route between Cincinnati, Ohio via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Orlando, Florida via Orlando International Airport (MCO) begins Feb. 12, 2027, with introductory one-way fares as low at $49.*

The seasonal route between Grand Forks, North Dakota via Grand Forks International Airport (GFK) and Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) begins Feb. 10, 2027, and will operate through April 17, 2027, with introductory one-way fares as low as $69.*

Allegiant will also introduce seven hyper-seasonal routes in February 2027, providing additional nonstop options during the peak spring travel period.

The new routes between Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and the following cities include:

Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027.

beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027. Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027.

beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027. St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027.

The new routes between Providence, Rhode Island via Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) and the following cities include:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027.

beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027. Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 25, 2027.

beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 25, 2027. Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) beginning Feb. 13, 2027, operating through April 24, 2027.

And service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Portsmouth, New Hampshire via Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) begins Feb. 20, 2027, operating through May 1, 2027.

Earlier this year, Allegiant was recognized as one of the top performing airlines in the industry, earning the No. 2 spot in The Wall Street Journal's annual airline rankings. The recognition reflects the airline's strong operational performance and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service for its customers.

Tickets for all newly announced routes are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. For CVG-MCO, introductory fares are available as low as $49 one way when purchased by Aug. 15, 2026. For GFK-SFB, introductory fares are available as low as $69 one way when purchased by Aug. 15, 2026. Prices displayed include taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

About Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Through Allegiant Air and Sun Country Airlines, the company serves approximately 22 million annual customers across scheduled passenger, charter and cargo operations. Together, the airlines operate more than 650 routes serving nearly 175 cities throughout the United States and select international destinations. Allegiant is committed to providing affordable travel options, operational excellence and long-term value for customers, employees, communities and shareholders. For more information, visit Allegiant.com.

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SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company