Alley Cat Allies Delivers Emergency Water and Cat Food to Support San Juan Cats and Caregivers During Puerto Rico Water Crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- To provide urgent aid to San Juan cats and their caregivers during the ongoing drought and water crisis, Alley Cat Allies, the leader of the global movement to protect cats and kittens, is on the ground delivering emergency cases of water and wet cat food.

The Alley Cat Allies San Juan Cat Protection Team funded the supplies and is working with San Juan organization Save A Gato to distribute them at no cost in the community. For cats who need them, Alley Cat Allies is also providing veterinary care and additional support. The relief effort comes as San Juan residents face rotating 48-hour water shutoffs that limit access to water for everyday needs, including caring for cats.

"Alley Cat Allies has been regularly on the ground protecting San Juan's community cats for years, and we are also very in tune with the needs of the people who dedicate so much of their lives to them," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "By delivering vital supplies at this critical time of drought and water crisis, we're providing some much-needed relief for both cats and those who love them."

"Continuous access to water is so important, especially during the record-breaking heat in Puerto Rico," said Ana María Salicrup, secretary of the board of directors at Save A Gato. "We are working to help meet the community's needs, including our cats whose wellbeing depends on us, in this emergency."

The emergency response is part of the organizations' wider commitment to establishing key resources for the people who care for San Juan's cats, and to protecting and improving cats' lives.

Since 2023, Alley Cat Allies has been working in Puerto Rico to save the community cats of the famous Paseo del Morro from a National Park Service (NPS) plan to remove and kill them. Alley Cat Allies has provided comprehensive care for the Paseo cats and recently negotiated an agreement with the NPS to ensure they are no longer at risk of being killed.

Now, the organization is collaborating with local officials and organizations, including Save A Gato, to create meaningful long-term change for cats throughout San Juan.

More information on Alley Cat Allies' work to protect the cats of Puerto Rico can be found at alleycat.org/PuertoRico.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.8 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies