Alley Cat Allies Offers $15,000 Reward Seeking Justice for a Cat Shot with a Blowgun Dart in Conover, North Carolina

Trooper was discovered shot on June 26 in the parking lot near a golf car shop at 6576 N NC Hwy 16 in Conover. The orange end of the dart could be seen jutting out of her side. After days of local caregivers trying to rescue her, Trooper was finally rushed to the veterinarian on July 3.

Despite being in critical condition, Trooper pulled through and survived emergency surgery to remove the dart. Alley Cat Allies covered the costs of her medical treatment, and she continues to recover in the organization's care.

Alley Cat Allies and the Catawba County Sheriff's Office urge anyone with information to email the Sheriff's Office at [email protected].

"Alley Cat Allies has been working closely with Conover law enforcement and veterinarians to support the investigation of Trooper's shooting. We are offering this reward with the goal of an arrest, a charge for felony animal cruelty, and significant prison time for those responsible," said Coryn Julien, program communications officer at Alley Cat Allies. "The most severe sentence allowed by law is not only justice for Trooper, who has endured so much suffering, but a critical deterrent against future acts of cruelty."

Alley Cat Allies educates communities about the well-established link between animal cruelty and child abuse, domestic violence, and adverse mental health and community health outcomes. Research has found that violence against animals is predictive of, and often co-occurring with, violence against people. To protect us all—animals and people—it is critical to investigate and prosecute cruelty to the fullest extent of the law.

Again, anyone with information is urged to email the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at [email protected]. More information is available at alleycat.org. Alley Cat Allies reward terms and conditions can be found at alleycat.org/RewardTerms.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1.8 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we equip and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube. Charlene Pedrolie is the president and chief operating officer of Alley Cat Allies.

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies