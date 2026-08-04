Alliance One Introduces Proprietary Tobacco Seed Varieties in Tanzania

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance One International, LLC is advancing agricultural innovation in Tanzania through its Alliance One Varieties (AOV), a portfolio of proprietary tobacco seed varieties developed to help farmers increase yields, enhance leaf quality and strengthen resilience against climate-related challenges faced by farmers.

A tobacco field in the Uyui District of Tanzania's Tabora Region planted with AOV seed varieties.

The new varieties were created to promote sustainable tobacco production and improve farmer livelihoods and have shown increased performance compared with traditional tobacco seed varieties grown in Tanzania. The AOV portfolio, including AOV 212, AOV 405 and AOV 815, was developed by tobacco breeders at the Global Research, Development & Deployment Center in Passo do Sobrado, Brazil.

The Company introduced the registered, Tanzanian government-approved varieties to the market following an extensive three-year evaluation period conducted under varying environmental conditions. Field trials demonstrated strong agronomic performance, including productivity of up to approximately 3,270 kilograms per hectare (2,920 pounds per acre), an increase of 30 percent compared to older seed varieties, while confirming resistance to disease and environmental stress such as drought.

"Farmers today are navigating increasingly unpredictable growing conditions, from changing weather patterns to disease and pest pressure," said Helio Moura, the Company's senior vice president of environment, sustainability and crop governance. "Seed innovation is one way we can address these challenges.

"By expanding access to higher-performing varieties, we can help farmers improve their livelihoods through increased productivity and better crop quality," added Moura. "In our trials, farmers reported stronger crop performance, including higher yields, more leaves per plant and increased income compared with traditional seed varieties. These results demonstrate the potential of improved seeds to support farmers while building a more resilient agricultural supply chain."

Alliance One agricultural extension teams continue to work closely with contracted farmers, providing agronomic guidance, technical training and field support to help maximize the value of the improved seed genetics.

The Company will continue to invest in research and development and expand access to climate-resilient tobacco seed varieties in additional tobacco-producing countries, helping more farmers strengthen productivity, improve farmer livelihoods and support long-term crop performance.

About Alliance One International, LLC

Alliance One International, LLC is a leading independent leaf tobacco supplier. Working with tobacco farmers in 15 principal sourcing locations, Alliance One International is recognized for producing sustainable and traceable leaf tobacco. For more information, visit www.aointl.com.

SOURCE Alliance One International