Alliance One North America Named 2026 North Carolina Exporter of the Year

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance One International, LLC is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Alliance One North America, has been named 2026 Exporter of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The recognition took place Feb. 5, 2026, during the 20th annual Agricultural Development Forum, held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show.

Matt Drake, director of U.S. procurement, crop science and value chain, accepts the 2026 Exporter of the Year award on behalf of Alliance One North America from N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

"The state of North Carolina was built on the value of tobacco and the importance of the farmer, and Alliance One North America works each day to honor that legacy," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Their efforts ensure the tobacco exported from our state is of the quality desired in the global market, and I am proud to recognize Alliance One North America as a 2026 Exporter of the Year."

The Exporter of the Year award honors agribusinesses that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in exporting products overseas, opening new markets and strengthening North Carolina's presence in global agriculture.

"Receiving the Exporter of the Year award is a tremendous honor and reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality, compliant leaf tobacco to customers around the world while supporting North Carolina's agricultural economy," said Scott Gupton, senior managing director of Alliance One North America."

About Alliance One International, LLC

Alliance One International, LLC is a leading independent leaf tobacco supplier. Working with tobacco farmers in 15 principal sourcing locations, Alliance One International is recognized for producing sustainable and traceable leaf tobacco. For more information, visit www.aointl.com.

