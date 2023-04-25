AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.33 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 % 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.67 % 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 % 5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64 % 6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.58 % 7) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.52 % 8) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.52 % 9) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.50 % 10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.248%, 04/15/35

0.50 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.41 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.19 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.99 % Energy

3.97 % Capital Goods

3.55 % Services

3.52 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.43 % Basic

3.11 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.91 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.87 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.48 % Technology

2.31 % Transportation - Services

0.83 % Transportation - Airlines

0.60 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54 % Other Industrial

0.22 % SUBTOTAL

48.93 % Credit Default Swaps

20.79 % Financial Institutions



Finance

1.87 % REITs

1.11 % Brokerage

0.84 % Other Finance

0.64 % Banking

0.58 % Insurance

0.34 % SUBTOTAL

5.38 % Utility



Electric

0.68 % Natural Gas

0.18 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

1.01 % SUBTOTAL

76.11 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

5.12 % Insurance

1.13 % Finance

1.04 % REITs

0.13 % Brokerage

0.11 % SUBTOTAL

7.53 % Industrial



Energy

1.51 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97 % Basic

0.92 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.69 % Communications - Media

0.59 % Technology

0.39 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.36 % Capital Goods

0.32 % Transportation - Airlines

0.31 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.22 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.11 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.03 % Other Industrial

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

6.76 % Utility



Electric

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

14.54 % Interest Rate Futures

11.58 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.27 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.10 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.95 % Energy

0.71 % Capital Goods

0.35 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.83 % Utility



Electric

0.26 % SUBTOTAL

0.26 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.02 % REITs

0.02 % Other Finance

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

5.14 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.69 % SUBTOTAL

4.69 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

3.54 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.40 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.33 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 % SUBTOTAL

4.58 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.81 % Technology

0.76 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 % Energy

0.46 % Capital Goods

0.38 % Other Industrial

0.31 % Communications - Media

0.23 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.12 % Services

0.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.97 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.16 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

4.34 % Global Governments

2.67 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.40 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.67 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.54 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.59 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

2.16 % Total Return Swaps

1.06 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.94 % SUBTOTAL

0.94 % Common Stocks

0.71 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.11 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.19 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.13 % SUBTOTAL

-0.13 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

2.27 % Funds and Investment Trusts

1.11 % U.S. Treasury Bills

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

3.74 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-11.31 % Swap Offsets

-23.63 % SUBTOTAL

-34.94 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.24 % United Kingdom

4.74 % Germany

1.95 % France

1.93 % Canada

1.80 % Luxembourg

1.76 % Brazil

1.46 % Mexico

0.98 % Italy

0.94 % Spain

0.82 % India

0.69 % Dominican Republic

0.66 % Macau

0.66 % Colombia

0.64 % Australia

0.63 % Hong Kong

0.60 % Israel

0.52 % Nigeria

0.51 % Netherlands

0.44 % China

0.41 % Ireland

0.40 % Peru

0.36 % Angola

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Sweden

0.32 % South Africa

0.28 % Switzerland

0.28 % Norway

0.27 % Kazakhstan

0.24 % Gabon

0.22 % Indonesia

0.21 % Japan

0.20 % Egypt

0.17 % Argentina

0.16 % Zambia

0.16 % El Salvador

0.15 % Slovenia

0.15 % Ukraine

0.14 % Turkey

0.13 % Ecuador

0.12 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.12 % Guatemala

0.10 % South Korea

0.10 % Venezuela

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.07 % Belgium

0.05 % Chile

0.05 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Czech Republic

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.12 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.08 % Canadian Dollar

0.14 % Norwegian Krone

0.02 % Argentine Peso

0.01 % Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01 % Pound Sterling

0.01 % Singapore Dollar

0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 % Brazilian Real

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Japanese Yen

-0.01 % Polish Zloty

-0.01 % Euro

-0.12 % Colombian Peso

-0.13 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

4.49 % AA

0.77 % A

2.58 % BBB

15.14 % BB

38.73 % B

25.02 % CCC

6.88 % CC

0.23 % C

0.12 % D

0.02 % Not Rated

3.19 % Short Term Investments

1.47 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.90 % N/A

2.26 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

5.23 % 1 To 5 Years

46.91 % 5 To 10 Years

39.29 % 10 To 20 Years

3.48 % 20 To 30 Years

1.65 % More than 30 Years

2.73 % Other

0.71 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.44 % Average Bond Price:

89.06 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

24.05 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

24.05 % Average Maturity:

6.28 Years Effective Duration:

4.05 Years Total Net Assets:

$910.88 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.56 Total Number of Holdings:

1,531 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

