AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Jun 22, 2026, 16:09 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2026.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.09 %

2) 1261229 BC Ltd. 10.00%, 04/15/32

0.57 %

3) DISH DBS Corp. 5.75%, 12/01/28

0.47 %

4) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.47 %

5) Carvana Co. 9.00%, 06/01/30 - 06/01/31

0.45 %

6) American Airlines/AAdvantage 5.75%, 04/20/29

0.41 %

7) Advance Auto Parts, Inc. 7.00%, 08/01/30

0.40 %

8) Tenet Healthcare Corp. 5.50%, 11/15/32

0.39 %

9) TransDigm, Inc. 6.00%, 01/15/33

0.38 %

10) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28

0.38 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.08 %

Communications - Media

5.63 %

Energy

5.59 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

5.27 %

Capital Goods

4.93 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

4.69 %

Technology

3.86 %

Basic

3.64 %

Services

3.35 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.74 %

Communications - Telecommunications

2.35 %

Transportation - Services

1.53 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.89 %

Other Industrial

0.77 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.72 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.23 %

SUBTOTAL

53.27 %

Credit Default Swaps

13.39 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

3.04 %

Insurance

1.49 %

Financial Services

1.14 %

Brokerage

1.13 %

REITs

0.69 %

Banking

0.51 %

SUBTOTAL

8.00 %

Utility

Electric

0.82 %

Natural Gas

0.16 %

SUBTOTAL

0.98 %

SUBTOTAL

75.64 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.76 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.21 %

Communications - Media

0.86 %

Basic

0.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.77 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.64 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.45 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.44 %

Technology

0.31 %

Transportation - Services

0.28 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.17 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.11 %

Other Industrial

0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

8.66 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.87 %

Insurance

0.71 %

REITs

0.68 %

Finance

0.56 %

Brokerage

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

4.96 %

Utility

Electric

1.20 %

Other Utility

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

1.22 %

SUBTOTAL

14.84 %

Interest Rate Swaps

6.39 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Energy

1.27 %

Basic

1.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.83 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.32 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.26 %

Capital Goods

0.17 %

Transportation - Services

0.08 %

Communications - Media

0.02 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.21 %

Utility

Electric

0.60 %

Other Utility

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.62 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.25 %

REITs

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.35 %

SUBTOTAL

5.18 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.42 %

Communications - Media

0.63 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.44 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.37 %

Energy

0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Other Industrial

0.11 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07 %

Basic

0.06 %

SUBTOTAL

3.65 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.49 %

Financial Services

0.30 %

Brokerage

0.15 %

Finance

0.14 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

1.10 %

SUBTOTAL

4.75 %

EM Governments

3.93 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.00 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.65 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.85 %

SUBTOTAL

0.85 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.27 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.24 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.66 %

Common Stocks

0.49 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.39 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.46 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.29 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.29 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.21 %

SUBTOTAL

0.21 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.18 %

SUBTOTAL

0.18 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.15 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

0.09 %

Rights

Communication Services

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.01 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.09 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

2.02 %

Cash

1.83 %

SUBTOTAL

3.85 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-1.99 %

Swap Offsets

-19.21 %

SUBTOTAL

-21.20 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.11 %

United Kingdom

3.47 %

Canada

3.46 %

France

2.68 %

Mexico

1.34 %

Brazil

1.27 %

Colombia

1.16 %

Italy

1.16 %

Spain

0.99 %

India

0.98 %

Germany

0.91 %

Turkey

0.88 %

Luxembourg

0.78 %

Australia

0.65 %

South Africa

0.54 %

Chile

0.51 %

Macau

0.49 %

Switzerland

0.48 %

Japan

0.47 %

Argentina

0.45 %

Israel

0.45 %

Hong Kong

0.44 %

Nigeria

0.39 %

China

0.35 %

Norway

0.35 %

Egypt

0.33 %

Indonesia

0.33 %

Romania

0.33 %

Costa Rica

0.32 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.32 %

Ecuador

0.30 %

Denmark

0.29 %

Ireland

0.29 %

Puerto Rico

0.29 %

Guatemala

0.28 %

Peru

0.26 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.26 %

Angola

0.25 %

El Salvador

0.25 %

Senegal

0.25 %

Cayman Islands

0.22 %

Netherlands

0.22 %

Dominican Republic

0.20 %

Slovenia

0.17 %

Kazakhstan

0.11 %

Ukraine

0.11 %

Zambia

0.11 %

Kenya

0.10 %

Panama

0.09 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Finland

0.07 %

Sri Lanka

0.07 %

Belgium

0.05 %

Greece

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Uzbekistan

0.05 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Morocco

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2.05 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.12 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.16 %

Brazilian Real

0.12 %

Norwegian Krone

0.03 %

Colombian Peso

0.02 %

South Korean Won

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Australian Dollar

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Hungarian Forint

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.61 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

2.61 %

AA

-0.96 %

A

1.05 %

BBB

15.15 %

BB

44.34 %

B

24.85 %

CCC

6.89 %

CC

0.25 %

C

0.38 %

Not Rated

1.38 %

Short Term Investments

2.02 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.09 %

N/A

3.13 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

14.39 %

1 to 5 Years

63.36 %

5 to 10 Years

16.95 %

10 to 20 Years

3.50 %

20 to 30 Years

0.69 %

More than 30 Years

0.62 %

Other

0.49 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

6.99 %

Average Bond Price:

97.61

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

14.04 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

14.04 %

Average Maturity:

    4.10 Years

Effective Duration:

    3.00 Years

Total Net Assets:

$982.53 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.39

Total Number of Holdings:

1,213

Portfolio Turnover:

73.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

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