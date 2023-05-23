AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.33 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.69 % 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.67 % 4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 % 5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.63 % 6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57 % 7) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.52 % 8) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35

0.50 % 9) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.50 % 10) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32

0.49 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.37 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.16 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

4.46 % Energy

3.95 % Capital Goods

3.61 % Services

3.48 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.38 % Basic

3.10 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.91 % Communications - Telecommunications

2.78 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.46 % Technology

2.27 % Transportation - Services

0.83 % Transportation - Airlines

0.59 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.54 % Other Industrial

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

49.14 % Credit Default Swaps

20.34 % Financial Institutions



Finance

1.88 % REITs

1.03 % Brokerage

0.85 % Banking

0.61 % Other Finance

0.60 % Insurance

0.29 % SUBTOTAL

5.26 % Utility



Electric

0.62 % Natural Gas

0.18 % Other Utility

0.14 % SUBTOTAL

0.94 % SUBTOTAL

75.68 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

5.14 % Insurance

1.15 % Finance

1.05 % REITs

0.13 % Brokerage

0.11 % SUBTOTAL

7.58 % Industrial



Energy

2.07 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.96 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.94 % Basic

0.85 % Communications - Media

0.56 % Technology

0.37 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.36 % Capital Goods

0.33 % Transportation - Airlines

0.31 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.22 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.12 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

7.43 % Utility



Electric

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

15.26 % Interest Rate Futures

11.56 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.35 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.23 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.94 % Energy

0.67 % Capital Goods

0.38 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.09 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

5.03 % Utility



Electric

0.26 % SUBTOTAL

0.26 % Financial Institutions



Finance

0.02 % REITs

0.02 % Other Finance

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.05 % SUBTOTAL

5.34 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.74 % SUBTOTAL

4.74 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

3.50 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.39 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.33 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 % SUBTOTAL

4.53 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.80 % Technology

0.77 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 % Energy

0.44 % Capital Goods

0.38 % Other Industrial

0.30 % Communications - Media

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.08 % Services

0.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

3.89 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.16 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Utility



Electric

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

4.26 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.33 % Credit Default Swaps

0.27 % SUBTOTAL

2.60 % U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations

2.60 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

1.54 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.58 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

2.15 % Total Return Swaps

1.09 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.93 % SUBTOTAL

0.93 % Common Stocks

0.71 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.47 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.20 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.19 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.10 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % EM Government Agencies

0.07 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

-0.21 % SUBTOTAL

-0.21 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.93 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash

2.18 % Funds and Investment Trusts

0.43 % U.S. Treasury Bills

0.36 % SUBTOTAL

2.97 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-11.26 % Swap Offsets

-23.13 % SUBTOTAL

-34.39 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

71.90 % United Kingdom

4.66 % Germany

2.07 % France

1.82 % Canada

1.81 % Luxembourg

1.76 % Brazil

1.43 % Italy

0.99 % Mexico

0.95 % India

0.76 % Spain

0.74 % Macau

0.69 % Dominican Republic

0.66 % Australia

0.64 % Colombia

0.62 % Hong Kong

0.61 % Israel

0.52 % Nigeria

0.50 % China

0.41 % Ireland

0.40 % Netherlands

0.39 % Peru

0.37 % South Africa

0.35 % Angola

0.33 % Finland

0.32 % Sweden

0.31 % Switzerland

0.28 % Norway

0.27 % Kazakhstan

0.24 % Japan

0.22 % Gabon

0.21 % Indonesia

0.21 % Slovenia

0.17 % Zambia

0.16 % Egypt

0.15 % Argentina

0.14 % El Salvador

0.14 % Ecuador

0.13 % Turkey

0.13 % Ukraine

0.13 % Czech Republic

0.12 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.12 % Guatemala

0.10 % South Korea

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % Venezuela

0.09 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.07 % Belgium

0.05 % Chile

0.05 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.43 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.25 % Canadian Dollar

0.13 % Norwegian Krone

0.02 % Argentine Peso

0.01 % Japanese Yen

0.01 % Australian Dollar

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.13 % Euro

-0.27 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

4.20 % AA

0.80 % A

2.66 % BBB

15.72 % BB

39.41 % B

24.23 % CCC

7.11 % CC

0.23 % C

0.11 % D

0.04 % Not Rated

3.14 % Short Term Investments

0.79 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.93 % N/A

2.49 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

4.36 % 1 To 5 Years

48.17 % 5 To 10 Years

39.28 % 10 To 20 Years

3.68 % 20 To 30 Years

1.50 % More than 30 Years

2.30 % Other

0.71 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.53 % Average Bond Price:

89.72 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.80 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.80 % Average Maturity:

6.16 Years Effective Duration:

4.04 Years Total Net Assets:

$914.71 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.61 Total Number of Holdings:

1,521 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

