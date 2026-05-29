ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

May 29, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2026 were $963,393,828 as compared with $985,227,126 on December 31, 2025 and $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025. On March 31, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025




Total Net Assets

$963,393,828

$985,227,126

$966,409,431

NAV Per Share

$11.17

$11.43

$11.21

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, total net investment income was $15,262,515 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(24,359,691) or $(0.28) per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2026

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2025

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2025




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,262,515

$15,059,136

$15,829,657

Per Share

$0.18

$0.17

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(24,359,691)

$(1,784,553)

$(10,907,723)

Per Share

$(0.28)

$(0.02)

$(0.13)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

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