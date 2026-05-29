ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
News provided byAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
May 29, 2026, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2026 were $963,393,828 as compared with $985,227,126 on December 31, 2025 and $966,409,431 on March 31, 2025. On March 31, 2026, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
Total Net Assets
|
$963,393,828
|
$985,227,126
|
$966,409,431
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.17
|
$11.43
|
$11.21
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, total net investment income was $15,262,515 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(24,359,691) or $(0.28) per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2026
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2025
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2025
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,262,515
|
$15,059,136
|
$15,829,657
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.17
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$(24,359,691)
|
$(1,784,553)
|
$(10,907,723)
|
Per Share
|
$(0.28)
|
$(0.02)
|
$(0.13)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
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