AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.





















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) San Francisco Intl Airport Series 2026-2 5.50%, 05/01/55

3.69 %

2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.14 %

3) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54

1.99 %

4) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54

1.96 %

5) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53

1.96 %

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.89 %

7) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54

1.85 %

8) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/55

1.85 %

9) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.85 %

10) Worthington City School District Series 2025-2 5.50%, 12/01/54

1.84 %









Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue





Airport

14.86 %

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

11.02 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.04 %

Toll Roads/Transit

5.88 %

Industrial Development - Airline

5.16 %

Prepay Energy

4.61 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

4.09 %

Higher Education - Private

3.02 %

Port

2.32 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.00 %

Higher Education - Public

1.76 %

Senior Living

1.53 %

Water & Sewer

0.80 %

Electric Utility

0.58 %

Tobacco Securitization

0.30 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

65.14 %

Tax Supported





Local G.O.

10.03 %

State G.O.

6.75 %

Special Tax

3.49 %

Local Lease

1.48 %

Assessment District

0.54 %

State Lease

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

22.56 %

Guaranteed

9.91 %

Asset-Backed





Housing - Multi-Family

1.70 %

SUBTOTAL

1.70 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.65 %

SUBTOTAL

0.65 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents





Funds and Investment Trusts

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.02 %

Prerefunded/ETM

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

12.60 %

California

12.38 %

New York

8.30 %

Florida

7.93 %

Illinois

7.87 %

Massachusetts

6.24 %

Wisconsin

5.83 %

Ohio

4.17 %

Georgia

3.68 %

Hawaii

3.66 %

New Hampshire

3.36 %

Pennsylvania

2.84 %

District of Columbia

2.58 %

Oklahoma

2.34 %

Arizona

1.99 %

Colorado

1.95 %

Louisiana

1.75 %

Michigan

1.31 %

Minnesota

1.30 %

Alabama

0.97 %

Nebraska

0.92 %

Virginia

0.76 %

South Carolina

0.69 %

Washington

0.68 %

Utah

0.62 %

Maryland

0.54 %

Tennessee

0.52 %

New Jersey

0.36 %

Arkansas

0.35 %

Indiana

0.35 %

North Dakota

0.35 %

Oregon

0.24 %

Connecticut

0.21 %

Alaska

0.16 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

North Carolina

0.05 %

Other

0.02 %

Total Investments

100.00 %









Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

10.47 %

AA

39.86 %

A

18.41 %

BBB

16.43 %

BB

7.67 %

B

0.52 %

Not Rated

6.60 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

0.02 %

Short Term Investments

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

0.17 %

1 to 5 Years

0.13 %

5 to 10 Years

2.75 %

10 to 20 Years

14.94 %

20 to 30 Years

63.93 %

More than 30 Years

18.08 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %









Portfolio Statistics:





AMT Percent:

22.75 %

Average Coupon:

5.97 %

Percentage of Leverage:





Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.39 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

24.84 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

17.42 %

Total Fund Leverage:

42.65%*

Average Maturity:

12.04 Years

Effective Duration:

10.97 Years

Total Net Assets:

$347.05 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.07

Total Number of Holdings:

182

Portfolio Turnover:

56.00 %









* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 24.84% through the use of tender option bonds, 17.42%





in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.39% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included





in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The