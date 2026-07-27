AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.





















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) San Francisco Intl Airport Series 2026-2 5.50%, 05/01/55

3.70 %

2) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

2.16 %

3) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54

2.00 %

4) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54

1.98 %

5) Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Series 2023 4.50%, 01/01/53

1.94 %

6) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.90 %

7) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54

1.85 %

8) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.84 %

9) City of Atlanta GA Department of Aviation Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/55

1.84 %

10) Worthington City School District Series 2025-2 5.50%, 12/01/54

1.84 %









Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue





Airport

14.61 %

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

10.97 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous

7.02 %

Toll Roads/Transit

5.83 %

Industrial Development - Airline

5.19 %

Prepay Energy

4.37 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

4.29 %

Higher Education - Private

3.18 %

Port

2.35 %

Industrial Development - Industry

2.03 %

Senior Living

1.85 %

Higher Education - Public

1.76 %

Water & Sewer

0.80 %

Electric Utility

0.58 %

Tobacco Securitization

0.30 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Private

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

65.30 %

Tax Supported





Local G.O.

9.80 %

State G.O.

6.73 %

Special Tax

3.43 %

Local Lease

1.48 %

Assessment District

0.54 %

State Lease

0.27 %

SUBTOTAL

22.25 %

Guaranteed

9.93 %

Asset-Backed





Housing - Multi-Family

1.81 %

SUBTOTAL

1.81 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.52 %

SUBTOTAL

0.52 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents





Funds and Investment Trusts

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

Prerefunded/ETM

0.02 %

Total

100.00 %









State Breakdown

Portfolio %

Texas

12.61 %

California

12.01 %

Florida

8.40 %

New York

8.36 %

Illinois

7.82 %

Massachusetts

6.22 %

Wisconsin

5.83 %

Ohio

4.16 %

Georgia

3.67 %

Hawaii

3.65 %

New Hampshire

3.35 %

Pennsylvania

2.83 %

District of Columbia

2.57 %

Oklahoma

2.33 %

Arizona

1.97 %

Colorado

1.95 %

Louisiana

1.39 %

Minnesota

1.29 %

Michigan

1.25 %

Alabama

0.97 %

Nebraska

0.90 %

Utah

0.76 %

Virginia

0.76 %

South Carolina

0.69 %

Washington

0.67 %

Maryland

0.54 %

Indiana

0.52 %

Tennessee

0.52 %

New Jersey

0.36 %

North Dakota

0.35 %

Arkansas

0.34 %

Oregon

0.24 %

Connecticut

0.21 %

Alaska

0.16 %

South Dakota

0.13 %

North Carolina

0.05 %

Other

0.17 %

Total Investments

100.00 %









Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

10.50 %

AA

39.56 %

A

17.79 %

BBB

16.70 %

BB

8.01 %

B

0.52 %

Not Rated

6.73 %

Pre-refunded Bonds

0.02 %

Short Term Investments

0.17 %

Total

100.00 %









Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

0.31 %

1 to 5 Years

0.13 %

5 to 10 Years

2.54 %

10 to 20 Years

14.63 %

20 to 30 Years

63.85 %

More than 30 Years

18.54 %

Other

0.00 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %









Portfolio Statistics:





AMT Percent:

22.77 %

Average Coupon:

6.15 %

Percentage of Leverage:





Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:

0.31 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

22.81 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

17.21 %

Total Fund Leverage:

40.33%*

Average Maturity:

11.29 Years

Effective Duration:

10.59 Years

Total Net Assets:

$352.92 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$12.28

Total Number of Holdings:

185

Portfolio Turnover:

56.00 %









* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 22.81% through the use of tender option bonds, 17.21%





in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.31% in investment operations, which may include the use of

certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash,

reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included





in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The