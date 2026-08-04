Alliant Power Launches New Dealer-to-Consumer Platform Powered by FinditParts

New eCommerce Platform Combines Alliant Power's Diesel Expertise with FinditParts' Technology to Help Customers Find the Right Parts Faster

WINDSOR, Wis., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power, the leading provider of premium critical engine components and complete engine solutions, today announced the launch of its new Dealer-to-Consumer (D2C) eCommerceplatform. Developed in partnership with FinditParts, whose advanced eCommerce technology powers the online experience, the new platform delivers a faster, easier way for customers to purchase diesel parts while connecting them to Alliant Power's growing nationwide fulfillment network.

The Wait Is Over. Anyone Can Now Shop Alliant Power. Speed Speed Now Anyone. Can Shop! Get The Diesel Parts You Need. Faster!

The new D2C platform was designed to solve one of the diesel industry's most persistent challenges: reducing the amount of time technicians, fleets, and owner-operators spend waiting for parts. In short, these delays simply slow America down and cost companies money. Alliant Power has been delivering the highest quality genuine parts to customers for more than 65 years. Starting today, we are doing it even faster...

According to industry surveys, up to 60 percent of the total engine repair process is spent waiting for parts rather than performing the repair itself. Alliant Power's new platform addresses this challenge by giving customers fast, convenient access to premium critical engine components while intelligently connecting them to the closest fulfillment location for quick shipping or convenient local pickup.

"Our primary area of focus is to eliminate the wait for parts to do the repair," said Houman "HK" Kashanipour, President & CEO of Alliant Power. "We are launching a website, but there is a lot more to it. For 65 years Alliant Power has worked hard to build a customer base that leads the industry in both distribution capabilities as well as expert technical knowledge. Our new Dealer to Consumer website allows us to leverage both by bringing our collective inventories of critical engine components right where they need to be; as close to the repair as possible. This will dramatically reduce downtime and increase our end customer's profitability"

Built on FinditParts' proven eCommerce technology, the platform combines a modern online shopping experience with Alliant Power's 65 years of diesel expertise, extensive product catalog, expanding fulfillment network, and industry-leading technical support. Customers can quickly search for premium OE and OE-equivalent diesel engine components, complete purchases online, and choose fast shipping or local pickup from a nearby fulfillment location.

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, FinditParts is focused on enabling the modernization of the heavy-duty trucking industry and we are excited to partner with a forward-thinking company like Alliant Power to deliver their new Dealer-to-Consumer platform and enhance the parts-buying experience for their customers" said Matt Schweickert, Chief Executive Officer at FinditParts.

Unlike traditional online marketplaces, the Alliant Power D2C platform is backed by experienced diesel professionals who understand the products they sell and are available to support customers before, during, and after the sale.

"The customer gets the part faster, but it also addresses a critical reality of our industry: Amazon packages don't come with a technician. Ours does," said Jeff DeCarlis, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Alliant Power.

The launch of the Dealer-to-Consumer platform represents a significant investment in the future of diesel parts distribution. By partnering with FinditParts, Alliant Power has combined advanced eCommerce technology with more than 65 years of diesel expertise to create a modern purchasing experience that delivers the speed customers expect without sacrificing the technical knowledge, product quality, and customer support they rely on.

As the platform continues to grow, Alliant Power will expand its nationwide fulfillment network, providing customers across the United States with even greater access to premium diesel engine components, faster delivery options, and convenient local pickup locations.

For more information about Alliant Power and the new Dealer-to-Consumer platform, visit https://alliantpower.com.

About Alliant Power

Celebrating 65 years of excellence in 2026, Alliant Power is the nation's leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in OE fuel systems, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and complete engine solutions for on-road, off-road, and marine applications. We offer new and certified remanufactured parts, complete repair kits for faster, high-quality repairs, and a broad product portfolio backed by industry-leading technical support. With dedicated sales, technical, and operations teams across four U.S. time zones, Alliant Power delivers the products, expertise, and service customers need to keep equipment running and minimize downtime.

About FinditParts

Founded in 2010, FinditParts is a leading eCommerce, intelligence, and technology solutions provider to the heavy-duty truck parts industry. Our proven front- and back-end eCommerce systems and unrivaled visibility into US heavy-duty truck parts supply and demand enable us to serve distributors, manufacturers, dealers, repair shops, and truck owners with the tools and insights they need to navigate the complex parts market and optimize their business performance.

Media Contact:

Tara Lunder

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SOURCE Alliant Power