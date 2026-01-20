Alliant Power Welcomes Capital Reman Exchange, Expanding Capabilities and Commitment to Customer Success

Together, we're raising the standard for quality, speed, and reliability in heavy-duty engine solutions across North America.

MADISON, Wis. and DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power, a leading provider of premium engine repair components and complete engine solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Capital Reman Exchange, an industry leader in remanufacturing Class 8 truck diesel engines and components, headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Alliant Power acquires Capital Reman Exchange, creating The Complete Solution for heavy-duty aftermarket. By combining diesel component expertise with engine remanufacturing capabilities, we're creating comprehensive solutions that benefit the entire industry. Great partnerships happen when two forces complete each other. Alliant Power and Capital Reman bring together two essential pieces of the diesel aftermarket puzzle. Together, we're stronger-delivering The Complete Solution.

This acquisition underscores our shared commitment to helping customers achieve quality, cost-effective repairs—done right the first time—with speed and OE-level components. We are excited to welcome the talented Capital Reman team to the Alliant Power family. Their deep technical expertise and proven track record in engine remanufacturing strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional solutions to service shops, fleets, and dealers across North America.

"Capital Reman has built an incredible reputation for quality and reliability, and an amazing team with deep capabilities in remanufacturing," said Houman Kashanipour ("HK"), CEO of Alliant Power. "I want to thank Brian Pfizeter, Bryan Burn and Dennis Gordon for partnering with us and for the outstanding capability they've developed with their team over the years. Together, we will continue to raise the standard for engine solutions, helping our customers keep their fleets running efficiently and cost-effectively."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide a "Total Package" solution for the heavy-duty aftermarket. By integrating Capital Reman's state-of-the-art remanufacturing facility and expertise with Alliant Power's industry-leading OE-critical engine components, we will deliver complete engine solutions that give customers peace of mind and confidence in every repair.

For more than a decade, sourcing high-quality, remanufactured heavy-duty engines has been a challenge for service shops and dealerships. Capital Reman has spent 11 years elevating that standard; and now, alongside Alliant Power, that mission will accelerate.

Together, we will offer premium overhaul kits, long blocks built to OE specifications, and expanded fuel and air system solutions; ensuring customers have everything they need for reliable engine performance. Our goal is simple: give customers the parts and support to "get the job done right the first time."

"At Alliant Power, our customers' goals are our goals," said Jeff DeCarlis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Alliant Power. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver value, speed, and reliability. We're excited about the opportunities ahead—for our customers and for our growing Alliant Power workforce."

With aging fleets and rising repair costs, remanufactured engines represent a strategic advantage, enabling fleets to extend vehicle lifecycles and reduce total cost of ownership. This acquisition positions Alliant Power to deliver even greater value to the markets we serve.

Ready to learn more or connect with our team? Visit https://www.alliantpower.com or reach out to your Alliant Power representative today.

About Capital Reman Exchange:

Capital Reman specializes in remanufacturing diesel engines and components for individual equipment owners, fleet operators, and dealers nationwide. Known for its consultative approach and full-service machine shop, Capital Reman has earned a reputation for quality, transparency, and customer trust.

About Alliant Power:

Alliant Power is a leading provider of premium engine repair components and value-added solutions for diesel engines across every market segment. With a focus on OE-quality products and vertically integrated solutions, Alliant Power continues to drive innovation and customer value in engine rebuilding and fleet maintenance.

