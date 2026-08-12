AllOne Health Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The honor marks AllOne Health's growth and expanding leadership in Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and whole health solutions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOne Health, a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and whole health solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks AllOne Health's first appearance on the list, a recognition of the company's growth and expanding presence in the EAP and whole health space. Companies honored on this year's list collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"This is our first time on the Inc. 5000, and it means more to me than a growth number," said Keith Wasley, President & CEO of AllOne Health. "We've spent years rethinking what an Employee Assistance Program can be — pairing real technology with the human care at the center of everything we do. What I'm proudest of is the people behind it: the counselors, care teams, and client partners who make the work matter. We're supporting more people than ever, and we're not slowing down."

Being a part of the Inc. 5000 recognizes AllOne Health's growth, innovation, and expanding presence in the EAP space. Post this

The Inc. 5000 recognizes companies for their revenue growth over a three-year period, evaluated against strict qualification standards: privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent as of the close of the qualifying year.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

AllOne Health works with employers, schools, and organizations nationwide, giving their employees, students, and families access to counseling, crisis support, and whole-person care through its human-led, technology-enabled assistance program. The recognition comes during a period of continued innovation and growth for the company, including the completion of a landmark study on short-term Employee Assistance Program counseling impact on people's well-being and organizational success.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 list methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About AllOne Health

AllOne Health is a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and whole health solutions that support employees, students, and their families while helping organizations strengthen workforce well-being and performance. The company combines clinical expertise, compassionate human support, and accessible technology across Employee Assistance, Organizational Consulting, Wellness, Crisis Management, and Corporate Concierge. Trusted by over 11,000 customers to support their employees, students, and families, AllOne Health drives positive change for organizations, powered by people who care. Learn more at AllOneHealth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media contact

Laura McDermott, Director of Marketing

[email protected] | allonehealth.com

SOURCE AllOne Health