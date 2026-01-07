New AllOne Health Data Confirms EAP Role Shift: Employers Now Rely on EAPs as Strategic Organizational and Risk Management Partners

AllOne Health releases largest-ever study of organizational consulting and formal management referrals, analyzing 15,891 real-world cases

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllOne Health today announced findings from the largest multi-year analysis ever conducted on Employee Assistance Program (EAP) organizational consulting and formal management referral (FMR) services. The peer-reviewed research, published open access in the International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications, examines 15,891 cases across more than 2,000 employers between 2020 and 2024.

The data reveals a clear shift in how employers use EAPs. While many vendors promote digital-only wellness solutions, organizations increasingly depend on human-led EAP expertise to manage complex employee situations, workplace risk, and organizational performance challenges that cannot be resolved through apps alone.

Key Finding: EAPs Are No Longer Just for Counseling

The study dispels the common misconception that EAPs exist primarily to provide short-term counseling. Among the 10,640 organizational consulting cases analyzed, more than half (52%) were manager-initiated requests for guidance on employee-related work and performance issues, substance misuse, mental health concerns and personal challenges. The remaining 48% addressed workplace-level needs such as training requests, crisis preparedness, organizational development, and post-incident response. This data reveals managers across diverse organizations are leaning on AllOne Health as a real-time leadership consultant.

"This research confirms what our customers know well: real workplace health requires real human expertise, not just digital tools," said Keith Wasley, President & CEO, AllOne Health. "When a manager is facing a substance abuse crisis or a mental health emergency, they need a partner who can show up, guide them through the liability, and support the human being behind the employee. This study validates our whole health approach."

Formal Management Referrals Address High-Risk Employee Issues

The study also provides the most detailed profile to date of formal management referral counseling, cases typically initiated when an employee's job may be at risk. Among the 5,251 FMR cases:

53% involved substance misuse





26% addressed work performance issues





17% involved mental health or behavioral concerns

These referrals are especially common in safety-sensitive environments and require clinical expertise, accountability, and coordination with leadership, needs that cannot be met by digital-only solutions.

Industry-Specific Insights Highlight Tailored EAP Value

The study also identified clear differences in how industries use EAP services:

Manufacturing and Transportation: Highest rates of substance misuse referrals





Education and Service/Retail: Greatest demand for training and manager education





Government: Highest use of organizational development consulting





Financial and Transportation sectors: Elevated use of crisis response services

These variations highlight how EAP solutions must be tailored to industry-specific risks.

Validating the Whole Health EAP Model

"These findings provide empirical support for the evolution of EAPs into integrated, whole health models beyond just offering mental health counseling," states study lead author Mark Attridge, PhD. "The study includes many case examples of how a full-service EAP can effectively support both the workplace and the worker. The formal referral counseling can potentially be a career-saving intervention for employees at risk of losing their job due to poor work performance resulting from untreated alcohol or mental health disorders."

"EAP is no longer just a benefit; it is a strategic organizational resource," added Jason McDaniel, VP of EAP Operations, AllOne Health. "Our model helps leaders address performance issues, manage behavioral risk, and create resilient workplaces."

Access the Research

Read the full open-access article: "Organizational Consulting and Formal Management Referral Counseling Services from an Employee Assistance Program: Descriptive Profile of Over 15,000 Clients During 2020–2024 at AllOne Health," International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications (December 2025).

About AllOne Health

AllOne Health delivers Whole Health Solutions that transform organizations—combining real human care and smart digital tools across Employee Assistance, Organizational Consulting, Wellness, Crisis Management, and Corporate Concierge. Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) makes it easy for employees to get fast, personalized care when it matters most with same-day access to counseling, immediate crisis support, and a full range of integrated whole health solutions. Beyond mental health and EAP benefits, AllOne Health's team of experts delivers solutions to help organizations achieve their goals and improve performance. Trusted by over 10,000 clients with 12+ million lives covered, AllOne Health drives positive change for organizations, powered by people who care. Learn more at AllOneHealth.com.

