Alloyed Solutions Inc. Announces Management Buyout and New CEO

Lauren Kochan Named Chief Executive Officer of Newly Rebranded Company

MARLTON, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloyed, a global managed business solutions provider announced the completion of a management buyout (MBO) of its U.S. operations. Led by a core group of the company's internal leaders, the transaction represents a powerful vote of confidence in newly named Alloyed Solutions and the direction ahead.

Effective immediately, Lauren Kochan has been named Chief Executive Officer. A longtime leader, Lauren has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic vision and is deeply embedded in company operations. Her leadership has been central in the company's extraordinary growth over the past decade, helping it scale while ensuring exceptional client service.

Kevin Kochan, who led the company for 19 years as CEO, has transitioned to a new opportunity. His contributions built the strong platform of today.

"We're proud of the foundation two decades of work has built, and we're excited to push it further," said Lauren Kochan, CEO. "Our clients are part of our journey and without them we wouldn't be here. We continue to have the same teams and expertise, while enhancing our ability to deliver what matters most, our clients' results."

Alloyed's day-to-day operations, active projects, deliverables, support channels, account management, and contractual commitments remain fully intact. The same teams, systems, and service standards that clients have come to rely on will continue without interruption.

Alloyed's new home is at alloyed.io.

About Alloyed

Alloyed is a global operations partner that fuses human expertise, AI-enabled automation, and proven process design to help businesses run faster, scale smarter, be more flexible, and perform at a higher level. Built on two decades of delivery experience, Alloyed's global delivery teams and onshore client leadership are embedded into clients' operations bringing governance, real-time reporting, and measured outcomes from day one. Learn more at alloyed.io.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Kelly

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SOURCE Alloyed