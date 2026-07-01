Alloyed and Supervity Partner to Deliver People + AI Solutions for Enterprise Operations

MARLTON, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloyed, a global managed business solutions provider, and Supervity, a leading agentic AI platform, today announced a strategic partnership that pairs their capabilities and technology to run high-volume enterprise workflows across functions including finance, procurement, HR, IT, and customer operations.

As enterprises work to scale AI, there can be a stall on talent, cost, execution, and change management. This partnership offers an alternative path that delivers measurable value from day one to these enterprises. Alloyed focuses on operational responsibility from the outset, so organizations see results without diverting internal resources to lengthy implementations.

"Companies don't need more to manage; they need outcomes," said Lauren Kochan, CEO of Alloyed. "Our partnership with Supervity combines the power of AI with the operational expertise required to make transformation successful. Together, we're helping clients move faster, perform better, and realize the benefits of automation without disrupting their business."

Alloyed and Supervity will build a foundation for lasting automation and transformation, helping organizations:

Accelerate automation initiatives with reduced implementation burden

Improve operational efficiency and business performance

Streamline high-volume, repetitive workflows across core operations

Enhance employee and customer experiences

Scale AI adoption with greater confidence, governance and oversight

Generate measurable business outcomes through a balanced People + AI approach

Unlike traditional automation deployments that require organizations to divert internal resources to lengthy implementations, Alloyed assumes operational responsibility from the outset. Alloyed's specialists manage and optimize workflows, while Supervity's AI Employees automate routine tasks, providing immediate relief and a clear path to greater automation over time.

"At Supervity, we believe AI should work alongside people to make organizations more productive, effective, and agile," said Siva Moduga, Co-Founder & CEO of Supervity. "By partnering with Alloyed, we're combining advanced AI capabilities with deep operational expertise to help enterprises achieve real business impact faster."

The collaboration reflects Alloyed's vision for the future of business operations: orchestrating the right combination of people, processes, and technology to deliver predictable, measurable results.

About Alloyed

Alloyed helps organizations move faster and perform better by orchestrating a fusion of process excellence, human expertise, and fit-for-purpose automation tailored to their workflows, technology stack, and scale. Through its cognitive process orchestration approach, Alloyed combines decades of operational experience with modern technology to deliver predictable performance and measurable business outcomes.

About Supervity

Supervity is the Services-as-Software company building Self-Driving Enterprise Software for enterprise operations. The company's AI Employees execute operational work while humans remain in command through policies, governance, and oversight. From individual AI Employees to enterprise-scale AI Command Centers, Supervity enables organizations to run AI-first operations across finance, procurement, HR, IT, customer operations, and shared services. AI does the work. You are in command.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Kelly

Vice President of Marketing

Alloyed

[email protected]

SOURCE Alloyed