ALP Introduces the Frontier Collection: Three New Flavors and a Cinematic Campaign Inspired by the American West

The direct-to-consumer launch expands ALP's lineup with its most-requested flavors, new nicotine strengths, and a short film shot with a live horse roundup and a Black Hawk helicopter

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALP, one of the fastest-growing nicotine pouch brands in the market, today announced the launch of the Frontier Collection, a new limited-edition lineup inspired by the grit, independence, and self-reliance that defined the American frontier.

ALP's Frontier Collection

Featuring three new flavors, Cowboy Coffee, Campfire Cinnamon, and Sunset Mango, the Frontier Collection represents ALP's latest evolution, pairing the brand's signature tobacco-free nicotine pouches with a distinctly Western point of view. Available exclusively through ALP's direct-to-consumer platform, the collection also introduces new 4mg and 8mg nicotine strengths, giving adult consumers finer control across ALP's full 3–12mg range.

To bring the collection to life, ALP partnered with creator Dave 'Heavy D' Sparks and his production team on a campaign film shot at a scale unusual for the category: a live horse roundup, a Black Hawk helicopter, and a cast that includes cowboy Chance Gilliland. Rather than a traditional product spot, the film was built around real riders, real horses, and real terrain, with ALP's products placed inside that world instead of cut into it during post-production.

"The frontier has never been just a place, it has always been a mindset," said Lorenzo De Plano, CEO and co-founder of ALP. "It's about carving your own path, embracing uncertainty, and refusing to wait for permission. That philosophy has always been part of ALP, and this Cormac McCarthy and Taylor Sheridan – inspired collection brings that story to life through new flavors, new strengths, and a creative identity that feels authentic to who we are. We are excited to share our team's newest launch and serve new, previously unserviced market segments with these products."

Designed around customer feedback, the Frontier Collection expands ALP's portfolio with three of the most requested flavor profiles:

Cowboy Coffee – a bold, rich coffee-inspired pouch

Campfire Cinnamon – warm cinnamon with a fireside finish

Sunset Mango – bright tropical sweetness balanced with a smooth finish

Every element of the collection reflects the spirit behind its name, from muted, sun-washed colors inspired by weathered leather and dusty trails to a reimagined ALP Man logo featuring a frontier bandana.

The launch is supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign centered around the brand message, "Tame Your Frontier," including direct-to-consumer email and SMS activations, performance marketing, and partnerships across the outdoor, rodeo, combat sports, and athletic communities. ALP will also amplify the collection through a collaboration with Teton Ridge, including product integration at sponsored rodeo events and social content featuring the Arizona Ridge Riders, with additional creator partnerships planned throughout the campaign.

With the Frontier Collection, ALP continues its mission to build products for adults who value independence, authenticity, and the freedom to choose their own path. For more information, visit www.alppouch.com.

About ALP

ALP is a next-generation nicotine brand redefining the category through a focus on quality, experience, and independence. Built outside traditional corporate systems, ALP creates products for consumers who value performance, intentionality, and doing things their own way. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN). Learn more at www.alppouch.com. WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

SOURCE ALP Supply Co. LLC