Alpen High Performance Products Closes $6M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Scale Operations

LOUISVILLE, Colo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), a leading American manufacturer of high efficiency window solutions, today announced the initial $6 million closing of a targeted $10 million, Series B funding round, which was led by Inherent Capital and Arborview Capital. The investment will be used to further scale Alpen's manufacturing operations and to meet surging market demand for the company's advanced building materials.

Over the past two and a half years, Alpen has achieved over 50 percent growth. This expansion was driven by strong market adoption of its core innovations, specifically its advanced thin glass insulated glass units (IGUs), Alpen's Winsert secondary glazing solutions, and its high performance fiberglass windows.

"This capital injection is a massive vote of confidence in our team and the work we do every day," said Andrew Zech, CEO of Alpen. "Over the last three years, we have fundamentally transformed how Alpen operates. We have transitioned from a bespoke manufacturer into a national brand with a scaled and standardized product suite, and this funding ensures we have the necessary operating capital to meet growing demand."

Alpen's recent growth has been fueled by a series of strategic operational and commercial milestones. The company successfully installed automated manufacturing capabilities to manufacture its thin glass IGUs with insulating performance up to R15, and its industry-leading fiberglass and uPVC window, door, and secondary glazing systems. In addition, Alpen has professionalized its sales organization with a sharp focus on commercial go-to-market structures. As a result, sales figures for Winsert and its commercial windows have grown by more than four times.

Alpen also successfully launched third-party sales of its thin glass IGUs, and is actively supplying a number of other North American window and door manufacturers with this critical technology. To support this ongoing innovation and production scale, the company has built strong engineering, customer success, and IT teams that are dedicated to keeping Alpen at the forefront of advanced window and door technology, and to providing superior customer service.

With this initial Series B closing, Alpen is well positioned to optimize its manufacturing operations, expand its capacity, and maintain the strategic direction that has fueled its recent success.

About Alpen

For over forty years, Alpen High Performance Products has pursued a quest to transform the built environment by designing North America's most energy efficient windows, doors and architectural glass. We specialize in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Our products rank among the highest performing and most durable solutions in North America and beyond. Please visit Alpen's website to learn more.

Media Contact:

Reid Wegley

(206) 963-4167

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SOURCE Alpen High Performance Products