Alpen and Corning Announce Collaboration Set to Revolutionize Building Design

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), a leader in next generation glass and window systems for the high-performance building envelope, today announced a collaboration with Corning Incorporated, one of the world's leading innovators in glass, ceramic, and materials science.

"We are honored to work with one of the most storied names in the glass industry," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "In collaboration with Corning and others, Alpen is set to revolutionize building design by providing cost-effective solutions for bright, sun-filled spaces that prioritize comfort, quiet and energy efficiency."

Under the collaboration, Alpen will use Corning® Enlighten™ Glass as the ultra-thin center pane for Alpen's triple and quadruple-paned glass units – helping to commercialize next-generation windows for the U.S. market.

"Corning's Enlighten Glass is one of the key ingredients in Alpen's advanced insulated glass units," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "Compared to standard dual-pane glass offerings, Enlighten Glass helps make our glass units lighter, stronger and more energy efficient without adding weight or bulk. The result is advanced glass units that insulate three-to-five times better than standard units."

Alpen manufactures its glass units on two high-speed, automated glass lines, which have increased Alpen's production capacity by a factor of more than 10x. In addition to manufacturing its own window and door systems, Alpen also supplies insulated glass units (IGUs) to some of the largest and most influential window and façade companies in North America.

"Alpen's long history of innovation with high-performance windows and Corning's expertise in glass, material science and advanced manufacturing created a natural synergy for collaboration," said Ron Verkleeren, senior vice president, Corning Emerging Innovations Group. "We're looking forward to working with Alpen to help bring a new generation of window technology to the U.S. market."

As one of the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science National laboratories, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab's (LBNL) thin glass research alongside Alpen, Corning, and others has provided independent scientific validation of the performance benefits associated with thin glass, adding credibility for the products employing it. LBNL recently published a blog post about its history with thin glass research and testing.

About Alpen High Performance Products

Alpen High Performance Products engineers and manufactures advanced window, door and glass solutions for energy-efficient buildings, including Passive House and Net Zero designs. Alpen's high-performance fenestration systems meet the most demanding thermal, acoustic, budget, and quality standards.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

