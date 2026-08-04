Alpen Promotes Jeff Heintz to Chief Operating Officer

Manufacturing leader to oversee company operations as Alpen continues rapid growth and expands production capacity

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), a leading American manufacturer of high-performance window, door and architectural glass solutions, today announced the promotion of Jeff Heintz from its Vice President of Manufacturing to Chief Operating Officer.

During his tenure as Alpen's head of manufacturing, Heintz helped modernize the company's manufacturing operations while supporting significant growth across its expanding portfolio of advanced window, door and thin-glass insulated glass technologies.

Alpen COO Jeff Heintz

As COO, Heintz will oversee Alpen's manufacturing, operations, supply chain, quality and continuous improvement initiatives as the company continues scaling production to meet increasing demand.

"Jeff has played a critical role in Alpen's transformation over the past several years," said Alpen CEO Andrew Zech. "He understands every aspect of our operation and has helped build the manufacturing foundation that supports our growth today. As demand for our products continues to accelerate, Jeff is the right leader to ensure we continue delivering exceptional quality while scaling efficiently."

Since joining Alpen, Heintz has helped lead the company's operational evolution, including investments in automation, manufacturing efficiency, product quality and production capacity. His leadership has supported Alpen's ability to commercialize advanced thin-glass insulated glass units, expand its window and door manufacturing capabilities, and better serve commercial and residential customers across North America.

"I'm honored to step into this role during such an exciting time for Alpen," said Heintz. "We've assembled an incredible team and built a culture focused on innovation, quality and continuous improvement. I'm looking forward to helping Alpen continue scaling our operations while maintaining the craftsmanship and customer focus that have defined this company for more than four decades."

Heintz's promotion comes as Alpen continues a period of sustained growth fueled by investments in manufacturing, new product innovation and expanding market demand for high-performance building envelope solutions. Over the past several years, the company has launched automated production of its advanced thin-glass insulated glass units, expanded its portfolio of high-performance window and door systems, and strengthened its position as a leading supplier of energy-efficient fenestration technologies.

Alpen High Performance Products

For over forty years, Alpen High Performance Products has pursued a quest to transform the built environment by designing North America's most energy efficient windows, doors and architectural glass. The company specializes in leveraging advanced materials and innovative design to ensure exceptional performance for both commercial and residential applications. Alpen's products rank among the highest-performing and most durable solutions in North America and beyond. For more information, visit www.thinkalpen.com.

Media Contact: Reid Wegley, [email protected], (206) 963-4167

SOURCE Alpen High Performance Products