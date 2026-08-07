Alpha Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Reports second quarter net loss of $12.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.6 million



BRISTOL, Tenn., August 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Net loss ($12.3) ($11.0) ($5.0) Net loss per diluted share ($0.96) ($0.86) ($0.38) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $25.6 $30.0 $46.1 Operating cash flow $39.9 $29.0 $53.2 Capital expenditures ($45.1) ($40.7) ($34.6) Tons of coal sold 3.5 3.6 3.9











1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Due to several factors, we closed out the first half of 2026 with fewer tons shipped and higher costs than expected," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Those realities are evident in our second quarter results, and they informed our decision to release adjusted guidance ranges for sales volumes and cost of coal sales. We continue to engage with terminal leaders at Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA) to address the high-wind storm damage that occurred in June. Our reduced sales volume guidance for the balance of the year incorporates our expectations of reduced efficiency at DTA, which we plan to mitigate in part by utilizing our throughput capacity at other East Coast terminals. Once the insurance claims process advances, alongside conversations with third party equipment providers, terminal leadership should gain additional clarity regarding the longer-term plan for replacing the stacker reclaimer. In the immediate term, however, we remain appreciative of the cooperation from DTA leaders in working through these challenges and their resourcefulness in keeping the terminal running as well as possible under the circumstances."

Eidson continued: "With soft met market conditions persisting, our increased cost of coal sales guidance incorporates our expectation of fewer shipped tons for the year, together with the continuation of higher supply costs we've been experiencing."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter, as compared to net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million for the second quarter, compared to $30.0 million in the first quarter.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Met segment $491.5 $523.5 Met segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $421.3 $447.3





Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Met segment 3.5 3.6









1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Met segment $118.71 $124.39









1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Second quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $118.71 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Jun. 30, 2026

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons

Sold Domestic 0.9 $124.8 $134.37 30 % Export - Australian indexed 0.7 $98.5 $143.82 22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1.5 $162.9 $109.08 48 % Total Met coal revenues 3.1 $386.2 $124.30 100 % Thermal coal revenues 0.4 $35.1 $79.36

Total Met segment coal revenues

(excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.5 $421.3 $118.71













1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."



Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Met segment $443.7 $474.4 Met segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $365.8 $388.3





(per ton) Met segment(1) $103.07 $107.98









1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $103.07 per ton in the second quarter, compared to $107.98 per ton in the first quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter increased to $39.9 million as compared to $29.0 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $45.1 million compared to $40.7 million for the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $447.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $307.6 million, short-term investments of $30.9 million, and $184.3 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of June 30, 2026, the company had no amounts borrowed and $40.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2026, was $11.4 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of July 31, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $166.29 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of July 31, 2026 was 12,679,045, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2026 Operational Performance Update

As of July 30, 2026, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 70% of its metallurgical coal for 2026 at an average price of $128.17 per ton. At the midpoint of guidance, Alpha's thermal coal is fully committed for the year at an average price of $75.94 per ton.



2026 Guidance in millions of tons Low High

Metallurgical 13.2 14.0

Thermal 1.0 1.4

Met segment - total shipments 14.2 15.4









Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Volume

(in millions of

tons) Average Price Metallurgical - domestic

3.8 $136.18 Metallurgical - export

5.7 $122.77 Metallurgical total 70 % 9.5 $128.17 Thermal 100 % 1.3 $75.94 Met segment 73 % 10.8 $121.94







Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed



Metallurgical total 30 %



Thermal — %



Met segment 27 %











Costs per ton4 Low High

Met segment $103.00 $107.00









in millions (except taxes) Low High

SG&A5 $53 $59

Idle operations expense $24 $32

Net cash interest income $2 $6

DD&A $160 $174

Capital expenditures $148 $168

Capital contributions to equity affiliates6 $35 $45

Cash tax rate 0 % 5 %



Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 30, 2026. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter results on August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "non-GAAP coal margin per ton." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues less non-GAAP cost of coal sales. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal margin divided by tons sold. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 491,505

$ 548,675

$ 1,015,038

$ 1,078,342 Other revenues 1,351

1,599

2,805

3,889 Total revenues 492,856

550,274

1,017,843

1,082,231 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown

separately below) 443,663

479,953

918,052

984,537 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 36,044

44,822

75,970

88,732 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,214

5,508

10,429

11,122 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

1,357

1,752

2,714 Selling, general and administrative

expenses (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion and amortization shown

separately above) 17,257

15,216

33,855

30,640 Other operating loss (income) 302

763

(1,283)

2,006 Total costs and expenses 503,356

547,619

1,038,775

1,119,751 (Loss) income from operations (10,500)

2,655

(20,932)

(37,520) Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (962)

(761)

(1,803)

(1,524) Interest income 2,919

4,199

7,125

8,245 Equity loss in affiliates (6,717)

(8,736)

(12,450)

(13,696) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,587)

(3,559)

(7,145)

(7,091) Total other expense, net (8,347)

(8,857)

(14,273)

(14,066) Loss before income taxes (18,847)

(6,202)

(35,205)

(51,586) Income tax benefit 6,595

1,248

11,921

12,685 Net loss $ (12,252)

$ (4,954)

$ (23,284)

$ (38,901)















Basic loss per common share $ (0.96)

$ (0.38)

$ (1.83)

$ (2.98) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.96)

$ (0.38)

$ (1.83)

$ (2.98)















Weighted average shares – basic 12,713,728

13,057,749

12,756,644

13,052,706 Weighted average shares – diluted 12,713,728

13,057,749

12,756,644

13,052,706

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 307,595

$ 365,974 Short-term investments 30,887

49,582 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,714 and $2,519

as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 230,565

278,620 Inventories, net 262,435

193,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,981

31,132 Total current assets 862,463

918,308 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $837,738 and $774,101 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively 637,737

621,866 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of

$162,223 and $150,616 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 408,456

416,944 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $44,825 and

$43,072 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 32,700

34,452 Long-term restricted cash 128,219

126,911 Long-term restricted investments 34,453

34,356 Deferred income taxes 8,361

8,087 Other non-current assets 143,358

119,702 Total assets $ 2,255,747

$ 2,280,626 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,199

$ 3,575 Trade accounts payable 86,714

66,169 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 163,346

135,778 Total current liabilities 253,259

205,522 Long-term debt 8,202

9,841 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 188,596

190,965 Pension obligations 76,077

87,317 Asset retirement obligations 204,242

204,745 Deferred income taxes 5,237

15,433 Other non-current liabilities 21,315

21,308 Total liabilities 756,928

735,131 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,496,891 issued

and 12,685,495 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 22,437,379 issued and 12,805,909

outstanding at December 31, 2025 225

224 Additional paid-in capital 860,001

852,030 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,187)

(60,433) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,811,396 shares at June 30, 2026 and 9,631,470 shares at

December 31, 2025 (1,377,653)

(1,341,027) Retained earnings 2,071,433

2,094,701 Total stockholders' equity 1,498,819

1,545,495 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,255,747

$ 2,280,626

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (23,284)

$ (38,901) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 75,970

88,732 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,752

2,714 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (2,071)

138 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,429

11,122 Employee benefit plans, net 14,646

11,628 Deferred tax benefit (11,932)

(12,663) Stock-based compensation 7,972

7,455 Equity loss in affiliates 12,450

13,696 Other, net 2,250

365 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (19,272)

(8,874) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,910

75,412 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (85,816)

(73,092) Capital contributions to equity affiliates (23,325)

(23,509) Purchases of investment securities (48,886)

(29,303) Sales and maturities of investment securities 68,327

30,630 Other, net 2,139

107 Net cash used in investing activities (87,561)

(95,167) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (1,620)

(1,561) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (36,728)

(5,155) Other, net (72)

(2,557) Net cash used in financing activities (38,420)

(9,273) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (57,071)

(29,028) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 492,885

604,161 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 435,814

$ 575,133







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Accrued capital expenditures $ 10,967

$ 7,831

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 307,595

$ 449,027 Long-term restricted cash 128,219

126,106 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 435,814

$ 575,133

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

2026

2025 Net loss $ (12,252)

$ (11,032)

$ (4,954)

$ (23,284)

$ (38,901) Interest expense 962

841

761

1,803

1,524 Interest income (2,919)

(4,206)

(4,199)

(7,125)

(8,245) Income tax benefit (6,595)

(5,326)

(1,248)

(11,921)

(12,685) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 36,044

39,926

44,822

75,970

88,732 Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,236

3,736

4,018

7,972

7,455 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,214

5,215

5,508

10,429

11,122 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

876

1,357

1,752

2,714 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,566

$ 30,030

$ 46,065

$ 55,596

$ 51,716

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025 Coal revenues $ 491,505

$ 523,533

$ 548,675 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (70,220)

(76,214)

(84,589) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 421,285

$ 447,319

$ 464,086 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 118.71

$ 124.39

$ 119.43











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 443,663

$ 474,389

$ 479,953 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 35,750

39,606

44,504 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,214

5,215

5,508 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876

876

1,357 Total cost of coal sales 485,503

520,086

531,322 Less: freight and handling costs (70,220)

(76,214)

(84,589) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (35,750)

(39,606)

(44,504) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,214)

(5,215)

(5,508) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (876)

(876)

(1,357) Less: idled and closed mine costs (7,654)

(9,872)

(6,520) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 365,789

$ 388,303

$ 388,844 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 103.07

$ 107.98

$ 100.06











GAAP coal margin $ 6,002

$ 3,447

$ 17,353 GAAP coal margin per ton $ 1.69

$ 0.96

$ 4.47











Non-GAAP coal margin $ 55,496

$ 59,016

$ 75,242 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 15.64

$ 16.41

$ 19.36











Tons sold 3,549

3,596

3,886

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Coal revenues $ 1,015,038

$ 1,078,342 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (146,434)

(168,513) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 868,604

$ 909,829 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 121.57

$ 119.03







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 918,052

$ 984,537 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 75,356

88,096 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 10,429

11,122 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,752

2,714 Total cost of coal sales 1,005,589

1,086,469 Less: freight and handling costs (146,434)

(168,513) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (75,356)

(88,096) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (10,429)

(11,122) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (1,752)

(2,714) Less: idled and closed mine costs (17,526)

(12,511) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 754,092

$ 803,513 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 105.54

$ 105.12







GAAP coal margin $ 9,449

$ (8,127) GAAP coal margin per ton $ 1.32

$ (1.06)







Non-GAAP coal margin $ 114,512

$ 106,316 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 16.03

$ 13.91







Tons sold 7,145

7,644

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Domestic 929

$ 124,829

$ 134.37

30 % Export - Australian indexed 685

98,516

$ 143.82

22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,493

162,863

$ 109.08

48 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,107

386,208

$ 124.30

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 442

35,077

$ 79.36



Non-GAAP coal revenues 3,549

421,285

$ 118.71



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

70,220







Coal revenues 3,549

$ 491,505











Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Domestic 1,737

$ 235,882

$ 135.80

27 % Export - Australian indexed 1,805

260,863

$ 144.52

28 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 2,916

319,844

$ 109.69

45 % Total Met segment - met coal 6,458

816,589

$ 126.45

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 687

52,015

$ 75.71



Non-GAAP coal revenues 7,145

868,604

$ 121.57



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

146,434







Coal revenues 7,145

$ 1,015,038









INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN

[email protected]

[email protected]

(423) 573-0369

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.