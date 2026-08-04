Alpha Omega Expands Its Awardable Continuum Portfolio on the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Continuum Design and an updated Continuum Code lead a three-solution set now readily awardable to Department of War customers.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of AI-driven modernization solutions for the federal government, today announced the expansion of its Continuum Automation Framework on the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace — led by Continuum Design and an updated Continuum Code, and joined by Continuum Connect.

Alpha Omega adds Continuum Design and updated Continuum Code, joining Continuum Connect to its awardable solutions on the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/ML, data, and analytics capabilities.

With three Continuum accelerators now assessed as Awardable, DoW customers can find, evaluate, and award capabilities for system design, application modernization, and data integration from a single post-competition channel — no new competition required.

Continuum Design helps agencies move from mission requirements to working software faster. Its AI-driven modeling environment captures processes, develops requirements and architecture, generates documentation and code, and produces working prototypes in hours, not days.

Continuum Code automates the modernization and refactoring of legacy code, cutting the cost and time of development. First deemed Awardable in 2024 and in use by the U.S. Air Force, the updated solution reflects Alpha Omega's broader automation ecosystem.

Continuum Connect automates data mapping, transformation, migration, and governance across legacy and modern environments, helping agencies build secure, high-fidelity data pipelines without replacing existing systems.

"The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, and the broader shift toward Commercial Solutions Openings and rapid authorization pathways, represents a meaningful modernization in government procurement," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "By providing our Continuum Automation Framework accelerators through these channels, our customers get competitively vetted capabilities that are protest insulated and require no competition – fast."

Government customers can find Alpha Omega's solutions on Tradewinds by searching:

6-26-2731 | Continuum Design

6-26-2759 | Continuum Code

6-25-0705 | Transforming Process Automations in DoD at a Fraction of the Cost and Time Required by Legacy RPA platforms (Continuum Connect)

These videos, accessible only by government customers, present use cases recognized among a competitive field of applicants for their innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers can create an account at tradewindAI.com.

About Alpha Omega: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions that help federal agencies modernize legacy systems and strengthen national security and national resilience.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW's) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

SOURCE Alpha Omega