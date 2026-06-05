Alpha Omega Wins 2026 ACG National Capital Deal of the Year Award

Dual Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth, Innovation, and Federal Mission Impact

VIENNA, Va., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading federal technology solutions firm specializing in AI-driven modernization, digital transformation, and cybersecurity, has been named the winner of the 2026 ACG National Capital Deal of the Year Award (Revenue Category: $50M–$250M).

The recognition follows Alpha Omega's transformational acquisition of Macro Solutions and SeKON, completed on the same day in 2025. The transactions expanded the company's scale by more than 60%, strengthened its position across national security and defense health markets, and accelerated its evolution into a premier federal technology solutions firm.

Presented annually by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), the Corporate Growth Awards honor companies, executives, and deal teams that create enterprise value through mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, organic growth, and capital investment.

Since its founding in 2016, Alpha Omega has achieved sustained growth, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for eight consecutive years and surpassing $200 million in annual revenue in 2025. The company accomplished this growth through disciplined execution, strong customer delivery, and strategic acquisitions.

"Our strategy has always been to build a company that meets the federal government's modernization challenges with speed, technical depth, and measurable impact," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO of Alpha Omega. "The ACG Deal of the Year Award recognizes the transformational impact of bringing together three organizations with complementary strengths. The result is a stronger Alpha Omega with expanded capabilities, deeper expertise, innovative intellectual property, and a greater capacity to serve our customers."

The acquisitions expanded Alpha Omega's portfolio with new contracts, specialized subject matter expertise, differentiated technology, and active mission support across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Health Agency, and agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The combined organization is also positioned to compete more effectively for large-scale opportunities, including GSA Alliant III and Army MAPS.

In 2025, Alpha Omega further strengthened its market position through the development of the Continuum Automation Framework, a suite of automation accelerators designed to help agencies modernize faster, reduce technical debt, and improve mission resilience. The company also achieved CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and Services, reflecting the highest standards of engineering maturity, process discipline, and delivery excellence.

Alpha Omega continues to earn workplace recognition from organizations including Virginia Business, The Washington Post, WTOP, and USA Today for its commitment to employee development, leadership, and mission-driven culture.

ABOUT: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of national security and national resilience. Our agency partners rely on Alpha Omega to modernize and future-proof legacy systems and enhance operational resilience, delivering our purpose to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of future generations.

SOURCE Alpha Omega