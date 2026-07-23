Alps Dx to Launch Xpressor™ by Alps Dx at ADLM 2026, a Fit-for-Purpose Filtration with Capping Solution Designed to Improve Oral Fluid Sample Quality and Preanalytical Efficiency

Alps Dx will also feature the Atelier™ by Alps Dx automated preanalytical processing platform as part of its expanding oral fluid testing portfolio.

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Dx today announced it will debut Xpressor™ by Alps Dx, a new filtration with capping device created to make oral fluid sample preparation faster, safer, and more consistent, during the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo. The product was developed in direct response to long-standing challenges in forensic and clinical toxicology laboratories, where current manual methods require several handling steps that slow operations and increase the potential for error.

Many laboratories still rely on squeezing swabs by hand, changing gloves between samples, transferring material into new tubes, or running time-consuming centrifugation procedures. These steps add variation and create opportunities for contamination, wasted consumables, and sample loss. They also place pressure on turnaround times and downstream analytical instruments that depend on clean, reliable samples.

"Preanalytical handling has historically been one of the most time-intensive and inconsistent stages of oral fluid testing," said Les Edinboro, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Alps Dx. "Xpressor was created to give laboratories a straightforward way to reduce manual, error-prone steps and protect sample integrity without altering established workflows. By allowing filtration to occur within the original collection tube, we are helping laboratories operate with greater consistency and confidence."

Xpressor streamlines the preparation process into two simple steps. The technician opens the tube and inserts the Xpressor filter and cap. Independent early studies have shown that this approach reduces the amount of handling required and produces a more consistent level of sample clarity compared to traditional methods.

Laboratories using Xpressor have reported fewer glove changes, lower contamination risk, improved traceability of the original chain-of-custody tube, and a noticeable reduction in time spent processing each sample. Laboratories using Xpressor are also expected to reduce sample loss and consumable use, helping support cost control and sustainability goals.

"Xpressor reflects our belief that meaningful progress in oral fluid testing begins by improving the steps that happen before analysis," said Ali Safavi, President, CEO, and co-founder of Alps Dx. "This solution is an important part of our connected approach to modernizing the preanalytical continuum. Together with the Atelier by Alps Dx automated processing platform, Xpressor helps laboratories reduce manual handling while improving consistency, efficiency, and confidence in oral fluid testing."

At ADLM 2026, visitors to the Alps Dx booth will also have the opportunity to see the Atelier™ by Alps Dx automated preanalytical processing platform. Atelier is a scalable, high-throughput laboratory automation platform that streamlines the preanalytical stage of diagnostic testing by automating labor-intensive sample handling and preparation. Designed to improve efficiency and traceability while reducing manual processes and the potential for human error, the subscription-based platform enables laboratories to scale operations without the need for upfront capital investment.

The ADLM showcase continues Alps Dx's rollout of an expanding portfolio of instruments, consumables, workflow software, and mobile technologies designed to support the full journey of an oral fluid sample – from collection through laboratory analysis.

About Alps Dx

Alps Dx develops automated and connected technologies that modernize oral fluid workflows across laboratories, workplaces, and emerging decentralized collection environments. The company's portfolio includes purpose-built instruments, consumables, workflow software, and applications designed to improve operational continuity, scalability, and workflow efficiency across the oral fluid testing continuum. Alps Dx is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit alpsdx.com.

SOURCE Alps Dx