Alps Dx Launches to Modernize Oral Fluid Drug Testing Through Connected Pre-Analytical Automation

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Dx today announced its official launch as an innovative diagnostics tooling and automation company focused on improving the speed, safety, and scalability of oral fluid drug testing and beyond. The company enters the market with a leadership team of industry veterans and a clear commitment to addressing longstanding inefficiencies in pre-analytical workflows that have limited the adoption and reliability of oral fluid testing across clinical and forensic settings.

"Oral fluid testing has long offered the potential for a more accessible and patient-friendly approach to toxicology. Despite that promise, laboratories have continued to struggle with manual and inconsistent pre-analytical processes that require multiple handling steps and create delays, variability, and operational strain," said Les Edinboro, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "The founders of Alps Dx identified this gap as a critical barrier to quality and throughput and formed the company to introduce a connected, automated approach that rethinks how oral fluid moves from collection to analysis."

Ali Safavi, President, CEO, and co-founder, described the vision as follows: "Alps Dx will transform drug testing as we know it – replacing outdated, uncomfortable, and complicated sample collection with a clean, automated, and efficient oral fluid solution that removes major chain-of-custody obstacles and streamlines the entire process while eliminating user and process errors."

The leadership team brings a combination of scientific, engineering, and operational expertise shaped by decades of direct experience in laboratory environments. The company is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Ali Safavi, a visionary serial entrepreneur known for advancing efficiency and sustainability in laboratory operations. Chief Scientific Officer Les Edinboro brings deep scientific toxicology experience from his tenure as Executive Director of Toxicology at one of the world's largest diagnostics organizations. They are joined by diagnostics executive Greg Ourednik and engineering innovator Brian Sorel, rounding out a team with hands-on understanding of laboratory challenges and the technical capability to build practical, scalable solutions.

At the center of the company's mission is the goal of improving lives by making oral fluid drug testing more accessible for businesses, employees, and consumers, while enabling laboratories to adopt faster, safer, and more scalable automated workflows. To achieve this vision, Alps Dx is developing a suite of products that automate the sample journey across the pre-analytical continuum, including the application platform, collection kits, instruments, consumables, software, and integrated applications designed to function as a unified system.

Alps Dx plans to introduce a connected portfolio in 2026 that includes instruments for automated sample processing, enhanced filtration tools for oral fluid, a guided workflow software platform, an intuitive mobile application for sample identification and tracking, and a next-generation oral fluid collection device currently in development. Together, these solutions are designed to reduce manual handling, improve sample integrity, and allow laboratories to operate with greater confidence and efficiency.

The company will soon debut its first automated instrument, developed in collaboration with a global leader in laboratory robotics. Additional details regarding the initial showcase and commercial launch will be shared in a forthcoming announcement.

Alps Dx develops automated and connected technologies that modernize the sample collection and pre-analytical oral fluid continuum for drug testing and beyond. The company's portfolio includes purpose-built instruments, consumables, workflow software, and applications that help laboratories increase efficiency, protect patient outcomes, and scale operations. Alps Dx is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit alpsdx.com.

