AltaPointe Health Discusses The Connection Between Mental Health and Substance Use

MOBILE, Ala., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare professionals with AltaPointe Health are encouraging more open conversations about the close connection between mental health and substance use. Dr. Luke Engeriser, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at AltaPointe and a substance use treatment specialist, says that recognizing their overlap is an important step toward helping people get the care and support they need.

"A lot of people use alcohol or drugs to cope with things like anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, or even insomnia. And substance use itself can also worsen mental health symptoms," explained Dr. Engeriser. "If we only talk about one and ignore the other, we may miss a big part of what's really going on."

Mental health conditions and substance use disorders can affect anyone. Warning signs may include isolation, changes in mood or sleep, irritability, missing work, or increased substance use that begins affecting relationships or daily life.

"Usually, there's a change from someone's normal baseline," he explained. "Often the people closest to them notice something feels 'off' before the person says anything directly."

Dr. Engeriser also emphasized the importance of reducing stigma surrounding both mental health and addiction, adding that many people delay seeking help because they fear judgment or shame.

"It's important to understand that these are health conditions, not character flaws," explained Dr. Engeriser. "The more openly we talk about it, the easier it becomes for people to reach out earlier instead of suffering in silence."

HOW TO HELP

For family members and friends supporting someone through mental health challenges or addiction, Engeriser recommends approaching conversations with compassion and patience.

"You don't have to have the perfect words—you just have to be willing to have the conversation."

And for anyone struggling with addiction, reaching out to a trusted friend, healthcare provider, therapist, clergy member, or crisis line can be the beginning of recovery. For immediate mental health crisis support in the United States, individuals can call or text 988 anytime.

"Treatment works, recovery is real, and people do get better every day," added Engeriser.

TREATMENT & RECOVERY SERVICES

AltaPointe Health offers a variety of substance use treatment services designed to support individuals at every stage of recovery. Programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction, intensive outpatient and specialized women's services, and expanded care for people facing both mental health and substance use issues. AltaPointe also operates a medically managed withdrawal unit through its Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Mobile, providing a safe and comfortable environment for individuals beginning recovery from alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, and other substances.

AltaPointe's integrated approach combines counseling, peer support, recovery planning, and ongoing outpatient services to help individuals sustain long-term wellness. Providers encourage anyone struggling with mental health or substance use to reach out for support early, reminding the community that recovery is possible and help is available.

Find more information at AltaPointe.org or call (251) 450-2211 for support today.

ABOUT ALTAPOINTE

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems