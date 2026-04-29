AltaPointe Health Launches "Moving for Mental Health" to Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health is an essential part of overall well-being, yet millions of people across the country struggle with mental health conditions every year. Recognizing the importance of support, awareness, and healthy habits, AltaPointe Health in Washington County is marking Mental Health Awareness Month this May by launching community-focused initiatives. These efforts aim to foster understanding, encourage positive changes, and remind residents that help is always available.

This year's campaign, "Moving for Mental Health," invites everyone to take small, meaningful steps to improve their mental and physical health. The challenge is to walk 3,000 steps each day in May to show how physical activity can have mental health benefits, too.

"Mental Health Awareness Month is a chance to educate our community and encourage positive, healthy changes," said Ashley Blount, coordinator for AltaPointe's Washington County outpatient office. "Something as simple as walking each day can have a meaningful impact on both physical and emotional well-being."

Participants will receive "Moving for Mental Health" bracelets, and everyone is encouraged to share their journey on social media using the hashtag #MovingForMentalHealth. Research shows that even moderate physical activity like walking can significantly improve mental health, reducing the risk of depression by up to 25% and help with easing symptoms of anxiety.

AltaPointe will start the campaign with a community outreach event on May 1.

AltaPointe is inviting local organizations to join its "Go Green for Mental Health" initiative. Schools, healthcare providers, and community groups such as nursing homes, hospitals, and nutrition centers are encouraged to decorate in green during May and wear green on May 8 to show support.

"Mental health affects everyone, and it's important for us to come together as a community to show support and reduce stigma," added Blount. "You are not alone. AltaPointe is here for you, 24/7."

AltaPointe Health is one of the most comprehensive behavioral healthcare systems in Alabama, serving individuals and families across seven counties. AltaPointe provides a full continuum of care, including community mental health services, psychiatric hospitals, substance use treatment, and primary care through Accordia Health, its Federally Qualified Health Center.

For more information, visit AltaPointe.org, or call its Access to Care line at (251) 450-2211.

About AltaPointe

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. Each year it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, one Behavioral Health Crisis Center, and 22 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics. Its team of 28 physicians and 16 physician extenders renders the medical care services throughout the organization and serves as the administration and faculty for the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine-Department of Psychiatry.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems