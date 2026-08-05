Alteogen Announces Exclusive License Agreement with a Global Pharmaceutical Company for the Development and Commercialization of a Hybrozyme™-Enabled Subcutaneous Biologic Product

Alteogen grants exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous biologic product using Hybrozyme ™ -based hyaluronidase ALT-B4

-based hyaluronidase ALT-B4 Alteogen is eligible to receive up to US$365 million, including an upfront payment and development, regulatory and sales milestone payments

Additional royalties to be paid based on net sales following commercialization

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ: 196170), a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in platform technologies, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with a global pharmaceutical company for the development and commercialization of a subcutaneous (SC) biologic product utilizing ALT-B4 powered by Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, the counterparty will acquire exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize a subcutaneous formulation of a biologic product using Alteogen's ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa).

Alteogen is eligible to receive up to US$365 million, including an upfront payment and development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. In addition, Alteogen will be entitled to receive royalties based on net sales of the product commercialized under the agreement.

"We are pleased to enter into this license agreement with a global leader with a long-standing commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with serious unmet medical needs," said Tae-Yon Chun, Ph.D., CEO of Alteogen. "We will continue to accelerate the growth of our platform technology through strategic global partnerships," he added.

ALT-B4

ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa) is a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase developed using Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ platform technology. ALT-B4 enables the conversion of biologics typically administered via intravenous (IV) infusion into more convenient and rapid subcutaneous (SC) formulations. By temporarily depolymerizing hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix, ALT-B4 facilitates the rapid and efficient dispersion and absorption of co-administered therapeutics.

About Alteogen

Alteogen Inc. is a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), biobetters, and biosimilars. Alteogen's pipeline includes clinical-stage long-acting therapeutic proteins and next-generation ADCs developed using its proprietary NexP™-fusion and NexMab™ platform technologies, respectively. The company has also developed a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa) utilizing its Hybrozyme™ technology, which enables the large-volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion. Alteogen was founded in 2008 and is listed on KOSDAQ (196170.KQ).

Contact

Vivek Shenoy, Ph.D., MBA

Chief Business Officer

Phone: +1 805 570 8998

E-mail: [email protected]

Siddharth Akolkar, MSc, MBA

Business Development Director

Phone: +1 862 235 8516

E-mail: [email protected]

Business Development

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Alteogen Inc.