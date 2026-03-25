Alteogen Enters into a License Agreement with Biogen for Development and Commercialization of Hybrozyme™-Based Subcutaneous Biologics

- Biogen gains rights to develop and commercialize subcutaneous (SC) formulations for two products utilizing ALT-B4

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteogen Inc. (KOSDAQ: 196170) announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of subcutaneous (SC) formulations of biologics utilizing ALT-B4 powered by Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize SC formulations for two biologic products using Alteogen's ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa).

Alteogen will receive an upfront payment of US$20 million and is eligible to receive an additional US$10 million upon initiation of development of the second product. In addition, Alteogen is eligible to receive up to US$549 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments for the two products combined. Following commercialization, Alteogen will be entitled to receive royalties based on net sales.

Under the agreement, Biogen also holds an option to develop a third product.

"Biogen is a global biotechnology company leading innovation with strong research and development capabilities. We are very pleased to enter into this partnership and look forward to advancing innovative therapies together for patients," said Tae-Yon Chun, CEO of Alteogen.

ALT-B4

ALT-B4 (berahyaluronidase alfa) is a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase developed using Alteogen's Hybrozyme™ platform technology. ALT-B4 enables the conversion of biologics typically administered via intravenous (IV) infusion into more convenient and rapid subcutaneous (SC) formulations. By temporarily depolymerizing hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix, ALT-B4 facilitates the rapid and efficient dispersion and absorption of co-administered therapeutics.

About Alteogen

Alteogen Inc. is a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of novel biologics such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), biobetters, and biosimilars. Alteogen's portfolio includes clinical-stage long-acting therapeutic proteins and next-generation ADCs, developed by its proprietary NexP™-fusion and NexMab™ platform technology, respectively. It also developed a proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme utilizing Hybrozyme™ technology, which enables the large volume subcutaneous administration of drugs that are typically administered as an IV infusion. The company was founded in 2008 and listed on KOSDAQ (196170.KQ).

Contact

Vivek Shenoy, Ph.D., MBA

Chief Business Officer

Phone: +1 805 570 8998

E-mail: [email protected]

Business Development

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Alteogen Inc.