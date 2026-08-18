Alter Eco Conjures Up a Delicious Collaboration for the Upcoming Release of Practical Magic 2

Official collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures celebrates Practical Magic 2 through extraordinary chocolate.

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Eco, the organic chocolate brand known for crafting extraordinary chocolate that's better for people and the planet, announced an official collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures for the upcoming release of Practical Magic 2.

Alter Eco practical magic 2 banner

For nearly three decades, Practical Magic has reminded us there's something powerful about embracing exactly who we are. That's the same spirit behind Alter Eco's invitation to Embrace Your Alter Eco, making this collaboration a natural extension of both brands and a delicious new way for fans to celebrate the beloved modern classic.

Inspired by the unforgettable women of the Owens family, Alter Eco is creating a collection of limited-edition organic chocolates that capture the personalities, warmth and spirit fans have cherished for years. Each collection pairs thoughtfully selected flavors with the essence of its character, inviting chocolate lovers to discover the one that speaks to them.

"For us, this collaboration was never just about creating themed chocolate," said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco. "Practical Magic has always been a story about embracing who you are, celebrating the people you love and finding joy in life's little moments. That's what Embrace Your Alter Eco is all about. We loved the idea of bringing those characters to life through thoughtfully crafted chocolate experiences that fans can share, enjoy and make their own."

The collaboration is just the beginning. Additional character-inspired collections and more delicious surprises will be revealed as the release of Practical Magic 2 approaches on September 10.

For more than two decades, Alter Eco has believed extraordinary chocolate should be better for people and the planet. Through organic ingredients, Fair Trade sourcing and regenerative agriculture, the company continues to prove that indulgence and purpose can go hand in hand.

Whether you identify with Sally or Gillian, or are discovering the Owens family for the first time, there's more to savor in the months ahead.

For updates on the collaboration and future announcements, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @alterecofoods on Facebook and @altereco_foods on Instagram.

About Alter Eco

Alter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. The company is supported by Trek One Capital, led by founder Brandon Davis, whose strategic and operational expertise helps guide Alter Eco's long-term growth and impact. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com.

About Practical Magic 2

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Alcon Entertainment, A Di Novi Pictures / A Fortis Films / A Blossom Films Production, A Susanne Bier Film: PRACTICAL MAGIC 2. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on September 10, 2026.

SOURCE Alter Eco Foods