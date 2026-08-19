Alteryx Launches Alteryx One: Google Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace

Google-native analytics experience helps organizations deliver trusted, governed analytics on Google Cloud BigQuery

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc., an AI-ready data and analytics company, today announced the general availability of Alteryx One: Google Edition, now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Edition brings Alteryx's in-place analytics experience to Google Cloud BigQuery, enabling organizations to analyze data where it resides while giving business users a simpler, governed way to work directly with BigQuery data and take advantage of Google Cloud's built-in AI capabilities through Alteryx's familiar no-code experience. It also simplifies procurement, deployment, and management through Google Cloud Marketplace.

As organizations continue to standardize on cloud data platforms, business users need faster access to trusted data without sacrificing governance or requiring complex data movement. However, Alteryx's "2026 IT Leader Research: The State of AI Ownership, Agents, and ROI" found that only 18% of organizations have achieved fully self-service access to cloud data for business users, with most still relying on IT or data teams to bridge the gap. With Alteryx One: Google Edition, organizations can prepare, blend, analyze, and operationalize data directly in BigQuery, turning business logic into governed, reusable workflows that business users can build and IT can trust.

"What stood out to me about Alteryx One: Google Edition was how naturally it fits into the Google Cloud experience," said Michael Wyant, Vice President, Enterprise Data & Corporate Solutions at Papa Johns. "I'm excited about the opportunity to make analytics more accessible by enabling business users to work with BigQuery data through an intuitive, governed experience."

Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Alteryx One: Google Edition simplifies software procurement, deployment, and management for organizations running on Google Cloud. Customers can purchase Alteryx One: Google Edition through their existing Google Cloud agreements and eligible cloud credits, simplifying procurement and accelerating deployment.

"Organizations are looking for analytics solutions that fit naturally into the cloud environments where their data already resides," said Rajkumar Irudayaraj, SVP & General Manager, Emerging Business Unit at Alteryx. "With Alteryx One: Google Edition, we're making it easier for Google Cloud customers to deploy Alteryx using their existing procurement processes while giving analysts the ability to work directly with BigQuery data. With Google Cloud, we're helping customers accelerate time to insight without compromising governance, security, or performance."

In addition to Marketplace availability, Alteryx is introducing new BigQuery AI Tools that make Google Cloud's AI capabilities actionable for business teams by embedding them into governed analytics workflows on BigQuery data. Analysts can work directly with data stored in BigQuery without moving or duplicating datasets while taking advantage of Google Cloud's built-in AI capabilities. Business users can now apply those capabilities through Alteryx's intuitive no-code experience, making advanced AI accessible without requiring data science or developer expertise. Users can build workflows using drag-and-drop tools or natural language prompts, making it easy to incorporate structured and multimodal, unstructured data into governed analytics workflows.

Key capabilities of Alteryx One: Google Edition include:

Analyze data in place using Live Query for BigQuery, eliminating unnecessary data movement.

using Live Query for BigQuery, eliminating unnecessary data movement. Leverage Google Cloud's built-in AI capabilities within Alteryx workflows.

within Alteryx workflows. Simplify procurement and deployment through Google Cloud Marketplace using existing Google Cloud agreements and eligible cloud credits.

through Google Cloud Marketplace using existing Google Cloud agreements and eligible cloud credits. Strengthen governance by keeping analytics close to enterprise data and reducing data duplication.

by keeping analytics close to enterprise data and reducing data duplication. Empower business analysts with a familiar no-code experience that accelerates insight without increasing complexity.

"Simplifying how enterprises procure and deploy critical technologies is a core component of accelerating digital transformation," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "By bringing Alteryx One: Google Edition to Google Cloud Marketplace, Alteryx is providing customers with the trusted infrastructure and streamlined access needed to optimize operations and unlock real-world business value."

To learn more about how Papa Johns is using Alteryx One, Google BigQuery, and Gemini Enterprise to build trusted AI agents for financial reconciliation, join leaders from Papa Johns, Google Cloud, and Alteryx for the live webinar, How Papa Johns, Alteryx and Google Solve 3rd-Party Reconciliation, on August 26.

ABOUT ALTERYX: Alteryx is a leading AI-ready data and analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.