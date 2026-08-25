Altesa BioSciences Named Recipient of the 2026 Georgia Life Sciences Golden Helix Award for Financing Deal of the Year

Atlanta-based biotech recognized for oversubscribed $75 million Series B financing to advance breakthrough therapies targeting chronic lung diseases

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altesa BioSciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on addressing the impact of chronic lung diseases including COPD and asthma, today announced the company has been awarded the 2026 Georgia Life Sciences Golden Helix Award for Deal of the Year. The award will be presented at the annual Georgia Life Sciences Summit Golden Helix Awards ceremony on August 25 in Sandy Springs, GA.

The Georgia Life Sciences Summit is the state's premier gathering of life sciences executives, investors, and innovators. The Deal of the Year Award recognizes financing transactions that reflect exceptional investor confidence and have the potential to significantly advance urgently needed breakthrough therapies.

"We are deeply honored to receive this accolade from Georgia Life Sciences, and grateful to our investors, including the George Research Alliance, whose confidence in our science and seasoned team has allowed Altesa to continue to advance development of vapendavir," said Brett Haumann, MBBCh, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Altesa BioSciences. "This award belongs to everyone at Altesa, and to our partners who share our commitment to developing treatments that can genuinely change the trajectory and quality of life for the millions of patients living with COPD and other progressive pulmonary disorders."

The $75 million Series B financing was led by Forbion with participation from Sanofi and existing investors Medicxi, Pitango, and Atlantic Partners, and supports the advancement of the company's lead asset, vapendavir. The oversubscribed round underscores strong investor conviction in the ongoing Phase 2b CARDINAL clinical trial evaluating the investigational antiviral therapy, which has the potential to transform how chronic lung diseases are addressed. The Georgia Research Alliance Venture Fund is a seed investor in Altesa.

The Georgia Research Alliance drives greater impact out of university research and entrepreneurship to benefit Georgia and the world. GRA's work grows the state economy, helps prepare a high-tech workforce and solves challenges facing Georgia's industry and people.

"The success to date and promise of Altesa BioSciences are a reflection of the demonstrated capability of the Altesa team," said Connor Seabrook, managing director of GRA Venture Fund, which made a crucial early investment in Altesa. "Our fund's investment team took note of Altesa's Emory scientific founders' track record of developing and advancing one of the earliest treatments of COVID-19, molnupiravir. We are excited about the potential for Altesa's lead compound to benefit COPD patients who are infected with rhinovirus."

About Vapendavir

Vapendavir is an investigational oral medicine in development by Altesa BioSciences. Vapendavir demonstrated efficacy in patients with COPD by improving symptoms, reducing duration of illness and viral load, and maintaining small airway function after rhinovirus challenge. Vapendavir is now in late-stage clinical development and, if approved, has the potential to prevent the most common cause of COPD exacerbations, improve quality of life, and generate significant reductions in healthcare costs.

About the CARDINAL Study

The CARDINAL clinical trial is a Phase 2b multinational, randomized, placebo-controlled study in COPD patients experiencing rhinovirus infections that will enroll 900 people with COPD across the US and UK Participants will be closely monitored over time and, upon confirmed rhinovirus infection, will be randomized to receive one of two doses of vapendavir or placebo. The trial's primary objective is to assess improvement in respiratory symptoms using established patient-reported outcomes, with additional endpoints evaluating time to symptom resolution, quality of life, healthcare resource utilization, and lung function.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by global experts in respiratory medicine and infectious diseases. Altesa is dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic lung diseases, including COPD and asthma, by treating the principal cause of exacerbations and pathological inflammation — viral respiratory infections. www.altesa.com

Media Contact: Peg Rusconi Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Altesa Biosciences Inc.