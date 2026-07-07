Altesa BioSciences Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation Featuring Novel Vapendavir Data at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2026

Leading respiratory researcher Dr. Sebastian Johnston to present new results that demonstrate vapendavir treatment reduces inflammatory biomarkers in COPD patients

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altesa BioSciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic lung diseases, today announced that an abstract featuring new clinical data on vapendavir -- the company's investigational oral rhinovirus capsid inhibitor -- has been accepted for an oral presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2026 taking place September 5–9, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

The abstract, titled "Inflammatory biomarkers are reduced by vapendavir treatment in rhinovirus-challenged COPD patients," will be shared as an oral presentation by Dr. Sebastian Johnston, MD, PhD, FMedSci, of VirTus Respiratory Research, London, England. The presentation will summarise the effect of oral vapendavir on innate immune biomarker responses in COPD patients in a double-blind placebo-controlled rhinovirus challenge study. Additional findings will remain under embargo until the time of presentation on Tuesday, September 9, 2026, in a session titled: Respiratory infections: host response, complications and interventions.

Acute exacerbations of COPD (AECOPD) are the primary driver of morbidity and mortality in COPD patients and are associated with accelerated lung function decline and diminished quality of life. Rhinovirus infection is responsible for approximately half of all AECOPD events.

"Being selected for an oral presentation at ERS underscores the strength and momentum behind our clinical program," said Dr. Katharine Knobil, Chief Medical Officer of Altesa BioSciences. "Vapendavir's potential to disrupt the cycle of inflammation and exacerbation represents a paradigm shift not only for COPD, but for all patients at risk from respiratory viral infections. We are committed to delivering solutions that address the true cause of disease and change what's possible for patients who have gone far too long without effective options."

The company recently enrolled its first patient in the Phase 2b CARDINAL clinical trial, which aims to demonstrate treatment of rhinovirus infections with vapendavir may improve upper and lower airway symptoms, reduce illness duration, and better maintain small airway lung function compared to placebo.

About Vapendavir

Vapendavir is an investigational oral rhinovirus capsid inhibitor being developed by Altesa BioSciences for the prevention and treatment of rhinovirus-associated acute exacerbations of COPD (AECOPD). Rhinovirus infection is responsible for approximately 50% of AECOPD events, which are a leading cause of hospitalization, accelerated lung function decline, and death in COPD patients. There are currently no approved rhinovirus treatments or vaccines. Vapendavir has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for viral respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company's lead program, vapendavir, targets rhinovirus — the most common cause of acute exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Altesa BioSciences is headquartered in College Park, GA.

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SOURCE Altesa Biosciences Inc.