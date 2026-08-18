Altra Just Split the Super Shoe Wide Open

The Vanish Carbon 3 pairs a new patent-pending split-toe-carbon plate with Altra's lightest and most responsive foam to create a foot-first formula for super natural performance

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before carbon plates and supercritical foam, runners already had an extraordinary piece of performance technology beneath them: the human foot. For the Vanish Carbon 3, Altra treated that anatomy as a central part of the racing system, then built the plate, foam, fit and lockdown around it.

Altra’s Vanish Carbon 3

Carbon plates have transformed racing shoes by adding stiffness and propulsion, but that can also change how the forefoot moves through toe-off. Altra saw a design problem inside racing's favorite technology: how do you capture the speed of carbon without locking the foot?

The answer is Altra's new patent-pending split-toe-carbon plate. It provides the structure runners expect from a super shoe, then separates at the big toe to allow for more natural movement and power.

Beneath the plate, FAST RCE, Altra's lightest and most responsive supercritical, pure PEBA foam, supplies the rebound.

Above it, Altra's signature roomy toe box gives the toes space to splay, while the unique eyestay design allows proper midfoot lockdown without restricting the toes. The eyestay design is an intentional detail that embodies Altra's entire design logic: support the foot where it needs it, leave it alone where it doesn't.

"We didn't set out to build just another carbon racing shoe; we set out to build an Altra racing shoe," said Kylee Barton, Head of Product at Altra. "Every element of the Vanish Carbon 3 was designed to work in harmony with the actual shape of the foot and our Altra Fit ™. The split-toe-carbon plate allows the foot to move, stabilize, and generate power more naturally, giving runners the propulsion they expect from a carbon plate while preserving natural movement and the qualities that make an Altra feel uniquely Altra. It's race-day performance that works with the body, not against it."

The result: super natural performance, and the fastest road shoe Altra has ever made.

The Footprint Blueprint

The Vanish Carbon 3 is the product of three generations spent focused on solving the same problem: how can Altra add race-day technology without engineering the foot out of the shoe?

The original Vanish Carbon went through 17 prototypes and used a Carbitex half-plate designed to flex with the foot. Vanish Carbon 2 extended carbon through the full length of the shoe and added asymmetry, while flex grooves in the outsole supported flexibility. Vanish Carbon 3 splits the plate itself.

Across those three generations, Altra has moved deeper into racing technology while becoming more specific about its own formula for speed. The gains are measurable: in lab testing, the Vanish Carbon 3 improved running economy by 2.6% compared with the Vanish Carbon 2, rivaling current super shoes in the market, while retaining World Athletics approval for road racing.

It's this approach that's driving Altra's momentum. VF Corporation reported that Altra revenue rose 45% in the fourth quarter of 2026 and more than 30% for the full year, passing $270 million. VF CEO Bracken Darrell has said Altra can become a "billion-dollar-plus brand over time." The Vanish Carbon 3 shows how Altra is pursuing growth: by pushing its foot-focused point of view forward, rather than blending into the pack.

Product Details

New patent-pending split toe carbon plate: Provides stiffness while allowing natural movement through the forefoot

FAST RCE foam: Altra's lightest, most responsive foam in a two-piece sandwiched supercritical PEBA construction with Altra's split toe plate in-between

Altra Fit™ for Racing: Foot-shaped fit with 4mm drop, 40mm heel and 36mm forefoot stack for propulsion

Unique eyestay design: Ensures proper midfoot lockdown while keeping the toes free to splay

Race-day upper: Seamless, breathable engineered mesh with a soft, lightweight tongue for a zero-distraction feel

Lightweight outsole: A new rubber compound designed to supply traction in a lighter package

Weight: Men's size 10: 7.7 oz / 220 g. Women's size 8: 6.7 oz / 192 g.

The Altra Vanish Carbon 3 will be available beginning August 18 for $240 at AltraRunning.com and select global retailers in three colorways. To accompany the new design system, Altra will introduce the Vanish Tempo 2, a plated trainer, in September.

About Altra

Altra isn't just a shoe. It's a promise. It all started when we hacked the typical running shoe, challenging industry convention by opening the toe box so feet could splay naturally. Born from a passion for innovation and natural running, Altra designs footwear in Colorado that helps runners move more naturally. The Altra Fit allows toes to spread for enhanced comfort, balance and strength, so you can Stay Out There™ for more miles and more years.

SOURCE Altra