Alumina Market Insights & Projections, 2019-2024 - Newer Technologies & Legislations to Foster Novel Adoption of Alumina
Feb 03, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alumina Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Geographical Outlook - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Valued at $61,093.4 million in 2018, the global alumina market is predicted to reach $54,907.3 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
The demand for alumina is witnessing growth due to the rising requirement for high-specialty alumina in refractories and improved substrates used in various end-use industries. Alumina or aluminum oxide is a naturally occurring corundum, which is available in two different grades: chemical and metallurgical. The former is mainly used in the manufacturing of ceramics, refractories, glass, while the latter is mainly used for aluminum production.
Based on application, the alumina market is categorized into abrasives, ceramics, refractories, metallurgy, and others. In the forecast period, the highest value CAGR is expected to be witnessed by the ceramics category. Calcined alumina is used for manufacturing advanced ceramics. Owing to its easy mixing with other formulations, good electrical conductivity, ability to control particle size and distribution, low dielectric constant, high mechanical strength, and appreciable corrosion resistance, calcined alumina is preferred as the choice of substrate for ceramics production. Furthermore, with a wide range of physical and chemical processes, alumina components are easily workable.
The classifications of the alumina market, based on type, are fused, reactive, calcined, tabular, and metallurgical. In 2018, the highest demand in the market was accounted for by the metallurgical type alumina. This was attributed to the rising demand for aluminum from various end-use industries, such as packaging, construction, transportation, and consumer durables. Moreover, the improvements in global macroeconomic growth rate, along with impressive growth forecasts for these industries, are expected to continue to boost the demand for aluminum in the coming years.
The alumina market is observing the trend of shifting of alumina production to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This can be correlated to the rising production of bauxite in the region, which serves as the primary raw material for alumina production. Countries, such as Indonesia, Australia, China, Malaysia, and India are involved in the high-volume production of alumina. Additionally, the region would experience a high demand for chemical and metallurgical-grade alumina, which would boost their production in the region.
The alumina market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for high-specialty alumina in refractories. The rising industrialization and macroeconomic growth across Eastern Europe and APAC, has given a major boost to the construction industry, which, in turn, has resulted in a surging demand for high-quality products, such as glass, specialty steel, and glass. The high-volume of steel production and adoption is expected to be high in countries, such as Russia, the U.S., the U.K., India, and China, which would further drive the demand for alumina at the primary refractory level.
The alumina market is predicted to register remarkable growth due to the possible novel applications of alumina. The demand for chemical alumina is expected to rise due to the increasing manufacturing of novel products, which has been made possible due to numerous technological advancements. Further, with the rising environmental concerns, the demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly products is growing. The chemical-grade alumina is also used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries to make stationary energy storage devices and in wastewater treatment.
Therefore, the market for alumina is set to prosper in the forecast period due to its growing demand across various end-use industries.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Region
1.3.4 Analysis Period
1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.5.1 Volume
1.3.5.2 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Metallurgical
4.1.1.2 Tabular
4.1.1.3 Calcined
4.1.1.3.1 Low-soda alumina
4.1.1.3.2 Medium-soda alumina
4.1.1.3.3 Normal-soda alumina
4.1.1.4 Reactive
4.1.1.5 Fused
4.1.1.6 Others
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Metallurgy
4.1.2.2 Refractories
4.1.2.2.1 Steel
4.1.2.2.2 Glass
4.1.2.2.3 Cement
4.1.2.2.4 Power
4.1.2.2.5 Others
4.1.2.3 Ceramics
4.1.2.3.1 Traditional ceramics
4.1.2.3.2 Advanced ceramics
4.1.2.4 Abrasives
4.1.2.5 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Shifting Dynamics of Alumina Production Toward Asia-Pacific
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Specialty Alumina in Refractories
4.3.2.2 Innovation Aimed at Improving Substrates Employed in End-use Industries
4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Volatility in Demand-Supply and Prices of Alumina in the Global Market
4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Newer Technologies and Legislations to Foster Novel Adoption of Alumina
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and forecast
5.1 by Type
5.1.1 Calcined Alumina, by Type
5.2 by Application
5.2.1 Refractories, by Alumina Type
5.2.1.1 Tabular Alumina for Refractories, by Application
5.2.1.2 Calcined Alumina for Refractories, by Application
5.2.1.3 Reactive Alumina for Refractories, by Application
5.2.1.4 Fused Alumina for Refractories, by Application
5.2.2 Ceramics, by Type
5.2.2.1 Traditional Ceramics, by Alumina Type
5.2.2.2 Advanced Ceramics, by Alumina Type
5.2.3 Abrasives, by Alumina Type
5.3 by Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
11.3 List of Other Market Players
11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.4.1 Geographical Expansion
11.4.2 Merger & Acquisitions
11.4.3 Others
Chapter 12. Consumer Profiles
12.1 List of Alumina Refractory Manufacturers
12.2 List of Other Alumina Refractory Manufacturers
12.3 List of Alumina Refractory Customers
Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Hindalco Industries Limited
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Product & Service Offerings
13.1.3 Key Financial Summary
13.2 United Company RUSAL PLC
13.3 Rio Tinto plc
13.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited
13.5 Alcoa Corporation
13.6 National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
13.7 Norsk Hydro ASA
13.8 South32 Limited
13.9 Almatis B.V.
13.10 CVG Bauxilum C.A.
13.11 Alumina Limited
